NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: Unemployment Drops, Building Permits Soar, Fueling Market Optimism

January 18, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Key Insights

  • Unemployment claims fall to 187K; Building Permits at 1.50M, signaling robust U.S. economic health.
  • Tech sector’s surge led by Taiwan Semiconductor, boosts NASDAQ, SP500, and Dow Jones forecasts.
  • Apple’s shares jumped 1.6% following an optimistic upgrade from BofA.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

As the US indices gear up for a positive shift, the latest data shows Unemployment Claims dropping to 187K, significantly below the forecast of 203K, reflecting a robust labor market. Concurrently, Building Permits have risen to 1.50M, surpassing expectations and indicating a healthy construction sector.

This economic backdrop sets the stage for a surge in tech stocks, with U.S.-listed Taiwan Semiconductor leading the charge, soaring 5.5% on the back of a predicted 20% revenue growth in 2024, driven by strong demand for advanced chips.

Alongside, stocks like Nvidia, Microchip Technology, Marvell Technology, and AMD are witnessing increases between 1.6% and 3.2%. Mega-cap stocks such as Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta Platforms are also on the rise.

Apple’s shares jumped 1.6% following an optimistic upgrade from BofA. This collective momentum in technology equities is expected to underpin the NASDAQ Index, SP500, and Dow Jones, painting a bullish outlook for these indices.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast
SPX SP500 – Chart The S&P 500 Index (SPX)‘s pivot point stands at $4,715.41, with immediate resistance levels at $4,763.06, $4,794.55, and $4,819.15. Support is found at 4680.5, followed by $4,644.67 and $4,600.00.

Technical analysis shows the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4713.04 and the 200-day EMA at $4531.83, both suggesting potential support zones.

SPX continues to trade within an ascending triangle pattern, displaying resistance at $4794.55 and support around the $4715.41 level, where the 50 EMA converges, indicating a possible buying zone above this level. The overall trend for SPX is bullish above the $4715.41 mark.

Dow Price Forecast
Dow jones – Chart

On January 18, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)’s pivot point at $37259.17. The index faces immediate resistance levels at $37441.77, $37624.38, and $37803.62. On the support side, the immediate level is at $37126.02, followed by $37020.17 and $36819.53.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned at $37441.59, closely aligned with the first resistance level, while the 200-Day EMA stands at $36939.72, near the pivot point, suggesting potential zones of resistance and support.

A key observation is the upward trendline that has been prompting buying around the $37126.02 level. The formation of a bullish engulfing candle pattern also supports this buying trend, indicating a growing bullish momentum. The overall trend for the Dow Jones is bullish above the $37259.17 mark.

NASDAQ Price Forecast
NASDAQ – Chart

On January 18, the NASDAQ Composite Index’s 4-hour chart presents a pivot point at $14,737.32. The index faces immediate resistance levels at $14,948.28, $15,155.20, and $15,360.15. Support levels are identified at $14,638.69, $14,485.78, and $14,267.86.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish market sentiment. Technical indicators highlight the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $14,747.13 and the 200-Day EMA at $14,094.15, both potentially impacting the index’s trajectory.

A symmetrical triangle pattern is observed, suggesting a consolidation phase. The 50 EMA provides support around $14,747.13, which could play a pivotal role in the index’s short-term movement. Overall, the trend for the NASDAQ is bullish above the $14,737.32 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

