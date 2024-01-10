NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: SPX Nears Pivot at 4756 Amid CPI Anticipation

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Mixed U.S. stock futures as investors await key inflation data and major bank earnings.

S&P 500 experiences a slight dip, trading near pivot point at $4,756.51.

NASDAQ edges up, demonstrating mild bullish sentiment near $14,670 pivot point.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

U.S. stock futures showed mixed results ahead of key inflation data and bank earnings later this week. Markets are cautious, awaiting December’s consumer inflation report, which could influence Federal Reserve’s meeting outcomes.

Concerns around inflation and Boeing’s recent admission of a safety lapse are also impacting investor sentiment. The upcoming quarterly earnings season is set to begin with major banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, adding to the market’s focus.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

On January 10, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) experienced a slight decrease, trading at 4756.51, a 0.15% drop. The index currently hovers around its pivot point at 4756.51. Facing immediate resistance at 4765.69, the SPX has subsequent hurdles at 4794.61 and 4819.15, crucial for its potential upward trajectory.

Support levels are noted at 4707.69, 4670.35, and 4641.41, which could mitigate further declines. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 57, indicating a mildly bullish market sentiment. The SPX is also trading above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 4687.92, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

Dow Price Forecast

Chart analysis shows the SPX completing a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at the 4700 mark, with candlestick patterns indicating a possible reversal of the recent downtrend.Dow Jones – Chart

On January 10, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) settled at $37,500. The index is currently pivoting around $37,502, indicating a balanced market state. It faces resistance at $37,644, $37,789, and $37,898. These are crucial levels that the DOW needs to surpass for any upward momentum.

On the downside, support is marked at $37,400, $37,272, and $37,122, key to preventing further dips. The DOW’s alignment with its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 37,500.00 further indicates market stability.

Chart analysis reveals a symmetrical triangle pattern, reflecting a struggle between buyers and sellers within a 37,600 to 37,300 range. This situation suggests a potential breakout in either direction. A decisive move above 37,300 could signal a bullish trend.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

On January 10, the NASDAQ Composite edged up by 0.17%, trading at 16,678.70. Currently, it’s orbiting the pivot point of $14,670. For further gains, it needs to break resistance at $14,892, $15,147, and $15,360. Conversely, support levels are at $14,486, $14,268, and $14,057, crucial for preventing declines.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55, indicating a mild bullish sentiment. The NASDAQ is also above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $16,091, reinforcing the bullish trend.

Chart patterns reveal an upward channel and bullish engulfing candles, signaling strong uptrend potential near $14,669. These technical factors suggest the NASDAQ may continue its upward movement, especially if it maintains above $14,670.

