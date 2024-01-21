NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: Interest Rate Decisions Under the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Upcoming economic events poised to influence SPX, DOW, NASDAQ amid global financial discourse.

Market sentiment hinges on pivotal global rate decisions, manufacturing indices, and consumer data.

SPX, DOW, NASDAQ eye key resistance levels in response to international economic developments.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

The week ahead is lined with pivotal economic events that are set to impact the S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW), and NASDAQ. Monday kicks off with China’s Loan Prime Rates, holding steady at 3.45% for 1-year and 4.20% for 5-year terms. These rates, critical to global economic indicators, are likely to set the tone for international market sentiment early in the week.

Tuesday shifts the lens to Japan, where the Bank of Japan is anticipated to retain its Policy Rate at -0.10%. Concurrently, the U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index is projected to show a slight improvement, potentially uplifting market spirits. New Zealand’s CPI data is also on the radar, expected to ease from a previous 1.8% to 0.5%, indicating potential shifts in consumer price trends.

Midweek, attention turns to Europe with a series of Flash PMIs. France and Germany, key Eurozone economies, are poised to report a decline in manufacturing activity, a trend mirrored in broader Eurozone data. These figures could spell caution for investors, affecting sentiment regarding the region’s economic resilience.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank’s Main Refinancing Rate decision will be closely watched, expected to remain at 4.50%. In the U.S., key data releases include Advance GDP, Unemployment Claims, and Durable Goods Orders. A projected GDP growth to 4.9% and a drop in unemployment claims could inject optimism into the markets, suggesting economic robustness.

Friday concludes the week with the U.S. Core PCE Price Index and Pending Home Sales data. A slight dip in the PCE Index and a stabilization in home sales could offer insights into consumer behavior and inflationary trends, influencing market dynamics.

Each of these events holds the potential to sway investor sentiment and drive movements in the SPX, DOW, and NASDAQ, as the markets respond to unfolding economic narratives.

SPX SP500 Price Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX) closed the week around a pivotal point of $4,795, with upward momentum pushing towards immediate resistance at $4,853. Further resistance is noted at $4,893 and $4,941. On the downside, the index finds immediate support at $4,759, with additional support levels at $4,711 and $4,680.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are placed at $4,648 and $4,420 respectively, signaling a bullish trend. The technical chart reveals an ascending triangle pattern with a breakout at the $4,795 level, suggesting a continuation of the current buying trend.

Given these technical indicators, the SPX shows a bullish trend, especially if it sustains above the $4,795 mark.

Dow Price Forecast

DJIA Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) is displaying bullish signals, with a current surge breaching the $37,791.43 level, suggesting a breakout from a triple top pattern.

The index’s pivot point also rests at $37,791.43, with the DOW now positioned above this mark, underscoring its upward trajectory. Resistance lies ahead at $37,991.43, which if surpassed, may solidify the bullish trend.

Conversely, support levels are set below the pivot, with a notable floor at $37,126.02, providing a buffer against downward movements. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $36,595.31 and $34,926.04, respectively, are well below current price levels, reinforcing the uptrend.

NASDAQ Price Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

The NASDAQ Composite closed the week at 15,310.97, just above its pivot point at $15,147.66, signifying potential for further upward movement. It confronts immediate resistance at $15,360.15, with subsequent levels at $15,527.25 and $15,672.15. Should a pullback occur, support is found at $14,990.79, followed by $14,862.11 and $14,640.56.

The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are positioned at $14,529.26 and $13,608.18, respectively, further underscoring the bullish momentum.

A symmetrical triangle breakout at the $14,990.79 level, complemented by the formation of a bullish engulfing candle, points to a sustained buying trend. Based on these indicators, the NASDAQ is exhibiting bullish characteristics, particularly if it maintains its position above the pivot point of $15,147.66.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

