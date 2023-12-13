NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: Gains Continue as Investors Eye Fed Meeting Outcome

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. stock futures, including Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, edge up by 0.2%, signaling investor optimism ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Major indices post fourth consecutive session of gains, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rising by 0.5%, 0.5%, and 0.7% respectively.

Investors eagerly await the Fed’s decision and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, especially on potential future rate cuts.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

U.S. stock futures rose slightly as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, expecting a lower future interest rate path. Dow Futures increased by 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Futures both climbed 0.2%.

This optimism follows a fourth consecutive session of gains in major indices, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rising by 0.5%, 0.5%, and 0.7% respectively, buoyed by November’s consumer prices indicating a disinflationary trend. Investors await the Fed’s decision, widely expected to maintain current rates, focusing on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments.

Powell’s stance on rate cuts, amid market speculation of a potential cut next spring, will be closely watched. Additionally, Netflix stocks increased premarket after releasing viewership data and projections of surpassing Disney+ in U.S.

advertising revenue next year. In the oil sector, prices slightly rebounded following a drop to six-month lows, with U.S. crude and Brent up by 0.2%, awaiting official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

SPX SP500 Prices Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 Index, as of today, showcases an upward movement, currently at 4,643.69, up by 0.46%. Its pivot point is at $4,614, with resistance levels at $4,690, $4,751, and $4,806. Support levels are identified at $4,551, $4,495, and $4,427.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 74, indicating the index may be overbought. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at 2.02, with a signal line at 31.080, suggesting bullish momentum. The index is trading above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $4,519, reinforcing a bullish trend.

Chart analysis indicates a double top breakout above the 4,610 level, pointing towards potential movement towards the $4,690 or $4,750 levels.

In conclusion, the SPX is showing a bullish trend, especially above the $4,614 mark. The technical indicators and chart patterns suggest that the index is likely to test higher resistance levels in the short term.

Dow Prices Forecast

Dow – Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, as of December 13th, displays a slight gain, trading at 36,631.21, up by 0.12%. Key resistance levels are identified at $36,688, $36,800, and $36,866, with the pivot point at $36,499.

Support is established at $36,309, $36,143, and $35,951. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 75 suggests overbought conditions, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 18.91 against a signal of 133.98 indicates bullish momentum.

The index is above its 50-day EMA of 36,186.14. Chart analysis shows an ascending triangle breakout, supporting a bullish trend. Overall, the Dow exhibits a bullish stance above $36,500, likely testing higher resistances shortly.

NASDAQ Prices Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

As of December 13th, the NASDAQ Composite Index is showing positive momentum, currently trading at 14,533.4, up by 0.82%. This upward movement establishes a pivot point at $14,418, with immediate resistances at $14,650, $14,806, and $14,982. Support levels are observed at $14,163, $13,927, and $13,689.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70, indicating potential overbought conditions, which could signal a future pullback. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands at 29.4, with a signal of 126.400, suggesting a robust bullish trend. Furthermore, the index is trading above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $13,876, reinforcing the current bullish sentiment.

Chart analysis reveals a triple top pattern breakout above $14,418, with the formation of ‘three white soldiers’ above this pivot point, indicating a strong buying trend. This pattern suggests a continuation of the upward trajectory.

In conclusion, the NASDAQ’s current trajectory is bullish, particularly above the $14,420 level.

Given the technical indicators and chart patterns, there is an expectation for the index to test higher resistance levels in the short term, barring any significant market-changing events or data releases.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.