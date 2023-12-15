NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: Climbing on Fed’s Rate Cut Signals

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- U.S. stock futures rise, with Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, 0.3%, and 0.4%.
- Wall Street indices poised for best streak since 2019 amid Fed’s dovish outlook.
- HSBC forecasts a 6% rise in S&P 500 by end-2024, eyeing gains post-rate cut.
- S&P 500 Index trades around $4,688, showing a bullish trend above this pivot point.
- NASDAQ navigates a bullish path, trading above the pivotal $16,150 mark.
Quick Fundamental Outlook
U.S. stock futures, buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s hints of potential rate cuts and strong retail sales data, are climbing, with Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures up by 0.3%, 0.3%, and 0.4%, respectively.
This rally positions major Wall Street indices for their best streak since 2019. The Fed’s dovish stance, coupled with cooling inflation, feeds market optimism, prompting HSBC to forecast a 6% rise in the S&P 500 by end-2024, with significant gains post the anticipated rate cut in Q3 2024.
Today, focus shifts to the S&P Global Composite Flash PMI data, amidst eurozone recession concerns.
SPX SP500 Prices Forecast
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is currently exhibiting a nuanced technical landscape, trading at 4719.54 with a slight increase of 0.26%. Analyzing the 4-hour chart, the index is hovering around a critical pivot point of $4,688.
Key resistance levels are identified at $4,767 and $4,808, with a subsequent threshold at $4,652. Meanwhile, support is found at $4,606, followed by lower levels at $4,538 and $4,476.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a high 79, indicating an overbought condition, which could hint at a potential pullback. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 9.33 is below its signal line of 44.910, suggesting a slowdown in bullish momentum.
Significantly, the index trades well above its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $4,481, reinforcing a short-term bullish trend.
A notable chart pattern is the formation of ‘Three White Soldiers’, a bullish candlestick pattern, suggesting a strong buying trend and potential further upward movement.
Conclusively, the S&P 500 demonstrates a bullish trend above the $4,688 mark.
Dow Prices Forecast
On December 15th, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) manifests a positive uptick, marking a 0.35% rise to 37,359.30. The technical analysis, conducted over a 4-hour timeframe, places the DOW above a pivot point of $37,168.
The index now approaches immediate resistance at $37,854, with further hurdles at $38,622 and $39,030. Should the index retract, support levels are established at $36,789, $36,509, and $36,036.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at an elevated 85, signaling overbought conditions which could presage a future pullback. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 25, significantly below its signal line of 271.4, suggests a potential deceleration in upward momentum.
However, the index’s position above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $35,185 indicates a prevailing short-term bullish trend.
A notable chart pattern is the presence of ‘Three White Soldiers’, a bullish candlestick formation, which underscores a strong buying trend within the DOW.
In conclusion, the current technical outlook for the DOW is bullish, particularly above the $37,165 threshold.
NASDAQ Prices Forecast
As of December 15, the NASDAQ Composite Index is navigating a subtly intricate technical terrain. Currently sitting at 16,612.1, the index has experienced a marginal decrease of 0.15%. On a 4-hour chart, the NASDAQ’s pivotal point is identified at $16,427, with immediate resistance looming at $16,689, followed by $16,958 and $16,636. Support levels are discerned at $16,155, $15,735, and $15,411, key for maintaining stability in bearish scenarios.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 74, hovering in overbought territory and potentially foreshadowing a correction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at 41.43, significantly lower than its signal line at 178, indicates a slowing upward momentum. Crucially, the index is trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $15,663, suggesting a prevailing bullish undertone.
Chart analysis reveals the breach of an upward trendline at the 16,150 mark, alongside the formation of ‘Three White Soldiers’ – a bullish candlestick pattern that underscores a strong buying trend, further supported by the 50 EMA.
In summary, the NASDAQ Composite Index presents a bullish trend above the $16,150 threshold.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
