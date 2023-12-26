NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts: Bullish Trends and Year-End Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

“Santa Claus Rally” expected to propel S&P 500 to new highs with over 4% gain in December.

Dow Jones shows positive momentum, indicating potential resistance testing.

NASDAQ’s modest increase reflects a cautiously optimistic market posture.

Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot and inflation moderation drive investor optimism.

Year-end trading sensitive to sudden news, impacting market dynamics.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Wall Street anticipates a strong finish to 2023, banking on the “Santa Claus Rally” to drive record highs. The S&P 500, up over 4% in December and 24% this year, is nearing a new all-time high, boosted by eight consecutive positive weeks.

Historically, the market often gains around year-end, attributed to factors like pre-new year buying and holiday optimism. The Federal Reserve’s recent dovish pivot and indications of potential rate cuts in 2024, following moderating inflation, have fueled optimism.

Investors have shown increased interest in stocks, with significant inflows and retail buying. However, thin trading volumes towards year-end make the market sensitive to sudden news or large trades, with some cautioning that the market might be overextending.

SPX SP500 Prices Forecast

SPX SP500 – Chart

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) exhibits a cautiously optimistic stance in the current market landscape. As of the latest trading session, the index has risen to 4754.64, a modest uptick of 0.17%.

The pivot point is set at $4,775, with potential resistance levels at $4,836, $4,900, and $4,981. Conversely, support is found at $4,694, with additional levels at $4,612 and $4,539, acting as key markers for the index’s stability.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65 indicates a bullish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) of -2.8 against a signal line of 44.0 suggests a cautious outlook.

Trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,621 reinforces this bullish trend. The SPX’s current trajectory, remaining bullish above $4,775, indicates potential testing of higher resistance in the short term, reflecting the market’s resilience amidst fluctuating economic conditions.

Dow Prices Forecast

Dow – Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW) has recently shown signs of a positive momentum, marking a slight uptick of 0.20%, and currently standing at 37440.30. This movement sets the pivot point at $37,168, with the index facing immediate resistance at $37,854, followed by higher levels at $38,379 and $39,030.

On the support side, key levels are identified at $36,789, $36,509, and $36,036.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the DOW is at a moderate 56, suggesting a growing bullish sentiment but not overextended into overbought territory.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a value of 1.36 against a signal line of 660.79, indicating potential upward momentum. Notably, the DOW is trading just above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $37,345, reinforcing the current bullish trend.

Chart patterns reveal an upward channel around the $37,350 mark, offering support and hinting at continued upward movement. Overall, the DOW’s trend appears bullish above the $37,350 level, suggesting the possibility of testing higher resistance points in the near term.

NASDAQ Prices Forecast

NASDAQ – Chart

The NASDAQ, a key indicator of tech-sector performance, currently exhibits a nuanced market posture. As of today, it stands at 14992.97, showing a slight increase of 0.12%. The pivot point for NASDAQ is established at $15,065, with resistance levels at $15,277 and $15,599, and an anomalous resistance at $39,030. Support is found at $14,745, with subsequent levels at $14,482 and $14,145.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60, indicating a moderate bullish sentiment. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents a contradictory view with a value of -8.50 against a signal line of 191.86, suggesting potential market volatility.

The NASDAQ is currently trading above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $14,735, reinforcing a short-term bullish trend. Chart patterns reveal an upward trendline supporting the NASDAQ at this EMA level, while a double-top pattern poses resistance around the $15,060 mark.

The overall trend appears bullish above $14,735, but investors should be cautious of potential resistance challenges in the short term, reflecting the market’s current complexity and unpredictability.

