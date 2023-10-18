NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Stocks Retreat As Geopolitical Issues Bite

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 is losing ground as traders focus on the situation in the Middle East.

NASDAQ retreats as traders worry about tech profits after U.S. decision to limit China’s access to top chips.

Dow Jones tests support at 33,600 – 33,700.

SP500

SP500 181023 4h Chart

SP500 is losing ground as traders focus on geopolitical issues. Oil prices are moving higher, so Fed may be forced to be more hawkish to fight inflation. The disappointing performance of Morgan Stanley stock, which is down by more than 7% after the earnings report, has also hurt market sentiment today. The pullback is broad, and the majority of market segments are moving lower. Energy stocks are among the gainers today due to rising oil prices. Consumer Defensive stocks have also enjoyed some support amid rising demand for safe-haven assets.

In case SP500 settles below the support at 4335 – 4350, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 4260 – 4280 range.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 181023 4h Chart

NASDAQ is also moving lower as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. The rising tensions between U.S. and China, which may hurt the profits of tech companies, serve as an additional bearish catalyst for the tech-heavy NASDAQ index.

If NASDAQ stays below the 15,000 level, it will head towards the support at 14,560 – 14,680.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 181023 4h Chart

Dow Jones tests support at 33,600 – 33,700 amid a broad pullback in the equity markets. Most Dow Jones components are moving lower, but Procter & Gamble gained 2.7% as traders reacted to the strong earnings report.

If Dow Jones declines below the 33,600 level, it will move towards the next support, which is located in the 33,000 – 33,100 range.

