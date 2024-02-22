NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – SP500 Tests Record Highs

FXEmpire.com -

SP500

SP500 220224 4h Chart

SP500 tested historic highs as tech stocks rallied after NVIDIA’s earnings report. NVIDIA is up by 15% as traders bet that demand for AI-related products would grow at a robust pace. The strong rally in NVIDIA stock ignited a FOMO rally in the sector and pushed SP500 to new highs. Today, traders also had a chance to take a look at PMI reports for February. Manufacturing PMI increased from 50.7 in January to 51.5 in February, compared to analyst consensus of 50.5. Numbers above 50 show expansion. Services PMI declined from 52.5 to 51.3, while Composite PMI decreased from 52 to 51.4. The reports did not have a significant impact on market dynamics as traders were focused on the rally in tech stocks.

From the technical point of view, SP500 moved above the resistance at 5040 – 5050 and is heading towards the 5100 level. RSI is in the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 220224 4h Chart

NASDAQ rallied due to the strong performance of tech stocks. Advanced Micro Devices, which is up by 11.1%, gained strong momentum as traders reacted to NVIDIA’s report. Moderna gained 15% after its earnings report beat analyst estimates.

Currently, NASDAQ is trying to settle above the resistance at 18,000 – 18,050. In case NASDAQ settles above the 18,050 level, it will gain additional upside momentum. Interestingly, RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain momentum.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 220224 4h Chart

Dow Jones tested new highs amid a broad rally in the equity markets. Not surprisingly, the rally is led by tech stocks.

Currently, Dow Jones is trying to settle above the 39,000 level. In case Dow Jones manages to settle above this level, it will move towards the psychologically important 40,000 level.

