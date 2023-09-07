NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – SP500 And NASDAQ Retreat As Apple Remains Under Pressure

FXEmpire.com -

SP500 pulls back as traders focus on the weak performance of Apple stock.

NASDAQ is losing ground as demand for tech stocks declines.

Dow Jones moved higher amid rising demand for healthcare stocks.

SP500

SP500 070923 4h Chart

SP500 continues its attempts to settle below the support at 4430 – 4450 as Apple stock remains under strong pressure. Traders focus on the company’s problems in China. Today, traders also focused on the Initial Jobless Claims report, which showed that 216,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Analysts expected Initial Jobless Claims of 234,000, so the report showed that the job market remained in a good shape. Some traders fear that Fed may raise rates again this year. However, Treasury yields are moving lower. It should be noted that this pullback does not provide support to SP500 as the appetite for risk is declining.

In case SP500 settles below the support at 4430 – 4450, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the next support level, which is located in the 4335 – 4350 range.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 070923 4h Chart

NASDAQ declined as traders sold tech stocks amid problems in U.S. – China relations. Traders are worried that worsening relations will hit revenues of key tech companies like Apple and NVIDIA.

In case the test of the support at 15,200 – 15,300 is successful, NASDAQ will head towards the next support level at the August lows at 14,560 – 14,680.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 070923 4h Chart

Dow Jones managed to gain some ground despite the sell-off in Apple stock. the strong perfromance of Intel stock and rising demand for the shares of healthcare companies provided support to Dow Jones.

From the technical point of view, Dow Jones settled near the support at 34,500 – 34,600. A move above the 34,600 level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 35,000 – 35,100.

