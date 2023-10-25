NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – SP500 And NASDAQ Dive As Alphabet Drops 10%

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 moved below the 4200 level amid a strong sell-off in the tech stock segment.

NASDAQ found itself under strong pressure as traders reacted to Alphabet’s report.

Dow Jones managed to stay above the important 33,000 level due to the strong performance of Microsoft stock.

SP500

SP500 251023 4h Chart

SP500 retreats amid a strong sell-off in the tech stock segment. The pullback is led by Alphabet, which is down by almost 10% after the release of the earnings report. The company beat earnings expectations but traders focused on the disappointing results of its cloud computing business. Alphabet was trading near yearly highs ahead of the report, so the market was not prepared for bad news. The sell-off in the Alphabet stock hurt market sentiment in the tech space and served as the key catalyst for today’s pullback in SP500 and NASDAQ.

From the technical point of view, SP500 is trying to settle below the support at 4200 – 4215. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional downside momentum.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 251023 4h Chart

NASDAQ declined by more than 2% due to Alphabet’s strong pullback. Amazon, which will release its earnings report on October 26, after market close, has also found itself under strong pressure. Traders worry that Amazon’s cloud business would also miss expectations.

NASDAQ settled below the previous support at 14,560 – 14,680 and is moving towards the next support level, which is located in the 14,200 – 14,300 range.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 251023 4h Chart

Dow Jones remains stuck near the 33,000 level despite the broad sell-off in the equity market. Microsoft, which is up by 3% after the earnings report, provided material support to the Dow Jones index today.

If Dow Jones manages to stay above the important 33,000 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at 33,600 – 33,700.

