NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – NASDAQ Retreats As Traders Take Profits Ahead Of The Weekend

SP500 teeters on the edge of its 200-day moving average at 4495, threatening to plunge towards the 4430 – 4450 support zone.

NASDAQ comes under pressure as Treasury yields tick up, compounding losses led by Tesla’s 5% dip on pricing woes.

Dow Jones exhibits a mixed bag of fortunes, buoyed by Intel’s 4% rally but stymied by strong resistance in the 35,000 – 35,100 range.

SP500

SP500 010923 4h Chart

SP500 is mostly flat as traders react to the Non Farm Payrolls report, which indicated that U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August. Unemployment Rate increased from 3.5% in July to 3.8% in August due to the surprising increase in Participation Rate. Today, traders also focused on the ISM Manufacturing PMI report, which showed that ISM Manufacturing PMI increased from 46.4 in July to 47.6 in June, compared to analyst consensus of 47. Major indices tried to move higher today, but U.S. dollar’s rebound and rising Treasury yields put some pressure on stocks. In addition, it looks that traders decided to take some profits ahead of the weekend.

In case SP500 settles back below the 200 MA at 4495, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 4430 – 4450 range.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 010923 4h Chart

NASDAQ is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. Tesla, which is down by 5% amid concerns about pricing, is among the biggest losers in the NASDAQ index today.

From the technical point of view, NASDAQ failed to settle above the 15,600 level and is moving towards the nearest support, which is located in the 15,200 – 15,300 range.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 010923 4h Chart

Dow Jones gained some ground but remained below the strong resistance in the 35,000 – 35,100 range. Intel stock gained more than 4% as the strong rebound from recent lows continued.

Currently, Dow Jones is stuck between the support at 34,500 and the resistance at 35,100. Dow Jones needs to move out of this range to have a chance to gain additional momentum.

