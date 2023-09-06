NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Major Indices Retreat On Inflation Fears

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 pulled back as traders reacted to the better-than-expected ISM Services PMI report.

NASDAQ declined as traders focused on the sell-off in Apple stock, which was hit by reports about a Chinese ban on iPhone use for government officials.

Dow Jones declined below the 34,500 level amid a broad sell-off in the equity markets.

SP500

SP500 060923 4h Chart

SP500 pulls back as traders react to economic reports and rising oil prices. ISM Services PMI increased from 52.7 in July to 54.5 in August, exceeding analyst expectations. Treasury yields moved higher as bond traders bet on a more hawkish Fed. Traders are also worried about rising oil prices. The higher cost of energy may lead to higher inflation, which, in turn, may force Fed to raise rates again. The Fed policy outlook remains the key driver for markets, so traders stay extremely sensitive to Treasury yield dynamics.

SP500 has recently made an attempt to settle below the 4450 level but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum. In case SP500 settles below the support at 4430 – 4450, it will head towards the next support level at 4335 – 4350.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 060923 4h Chart

NASDAQ pulled back as Apple stock declined by almost 4%. Apple found itself under strong pressure amid reports that China banned government staff from using iPhones. NVIDIA, which is down by 3.2%, has also contributed to the strong pullback in the NASDAQ index.

In case NASDAQ manages to settle below the support at 15,200 – 15,300, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 14,560 – 14,680 range.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 060923 4h Chart

Dow Jones has also moved lower due to the strong sell-off in Apple shares. It should be noted that today’s pullback is broad, and the majority of Dow Jones components are losing ground.

If Dow Jones stays below the 34,500 level, it will head towards the next support at 33,600 – 33,700.

