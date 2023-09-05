NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Investors Weigh Disappointing Global Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 moves lower as traders digest Services PMI reports from EU, UK, and China, and prepare for U.S. reports, which will be released tomorrow.

NASDAQ gains ground, supported by the rally in Tesla stock.

Dow Jones slides amid worries about the health of the economy.

SP500

SP500 050923 4h Chart

SP500 is losing some ground as traders react to the disappointing Services PMI reports from EU, UK, and China. U.S. Services PMI reports from S&P Global and ISM will be released tomorrow. Today, traders also focused on the Factory Orders report for July, which indicated that Factory Orders declined by 2.1% on a month-over-month basis, compared to analyst consensus of -2.5%. The majority of market segments are moving lower in today’s trading session. Meanwhile, energy stocks enjoy support as traders react to the developments in the oil markets. Oil prices tested multi-month highs after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary production cuts until the end of the year.

From the technical point of view, SP500 found support near the 200 MA at 4490. A move below this level will push SP500 towards the next support level, which is located in the 4430 – 4450 range.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 050923 4h Chart

NASDAQ gained some ground amid rising demand for tech stocks. The strong performance of Tesla stock, which was up by 5% in today’s trading session, provided material support to NASDAQ.

In case NASDAQ manages to settle above the 15,600 level, it will head towards the nearest significant resistance level at 15,900 – 16,000.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 050923 4h Chart

Dow Jones is moving lower as traders focus on the disappointing economic data from various countries and prepare for tomorrow’s U.S. reports.

A successful test of the 50 MA at 34,680 will lead to the test of the nearest support level at 34,500 – 34,600. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional downside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

