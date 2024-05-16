News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Dow Jones Tests 40,000 As Walmart Gains 7.2%

May 16, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

SP500

SP500 160524 4h Chart

SP500 is mostly flat as some traders are taking profits after the strong rally, which was triggered by U.S. inflation data. Today, traders had plenty of economic reports to digest. Initial Jobless Claims declined from 232,000 (revised from 231,000) to 222,000. Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index decreased from 15.5 in April to 4.5 in May, while Industrial Production remained unchanged in April. Housing Starts grew by 5.7% in April, compared to anlayst consensus of +3.8%. Building Permits declined by 3%, while analysts expected that they would decrease by 0.2%. Overall, the data was mixed, and it’s not surprising to see that traders decided to wait for additional catalysts at a time when markets were trading at historic highs.

RSI remains in the overbought territory, so SP500 may need more time before traders will be ready to push the index above the 5330 level.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 160524 4h Chart

NASDAQ is also flat amid profit-taking. Advanced Micro Devices is the biggest gainer among mega cap stocks in the NASDAQ index. The stock continues to rebound after the strong pullback from March highs.

In case NASDAQ settles above the 18,700 level, it will head towards new highs at 19,000. Traders should note that NASDAQ remains overbought, and the risks of a pullback have not declined in recent hours.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 160524 4h Chart

Dow Jones continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at 39,900 – 40,000. Walmart, which is up by 7.2%, is the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones index today. The stock rallied after the company beat analyst estimates and raised its full-year sales and profit guidance. Traders rushed to buy the stock, pushing Walmart towards all-time high levels.

In case Dow Jones settles above the psychologically important 40,000 level, it may gain strong upside momentum and move towards 41,000.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.