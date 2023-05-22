NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Rise On Debt Ceiling Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 continues its attempts to settle above the 4200 level as traders wait for the resumption of debt ceiling negotiations.

NASDAQ tries to climb above the resistance at 13,900 as demand for tech stocks remains strong.

Dow Jones pulls back due to the sell-off in consumer defensive stocks.

SP500

SP500 220523 Daily Chart

SP500 is trying to settle above the 4200 level as Democrats and Republicans are ready to resume debt ceiling talks. The parties do not have much time as the Treasury may face problems at the beginning of June. The market sentiment is bullish, and most market segments are moving higher in today’s trading session. Consumer defensive stocks have found themselves under pressure as the appetite for risk is rising and traders are interested in more aggressive bets.

A successful test of the resistance at 4200 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level at 4215. In case SP500 moves above the resistance at 4215, it will head towards the resistance at 4250.

R1:4200 – R2:4215 – R3:4250

S1:4175 – S2:4150 – S3:4115

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 220523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ tries to settle above the resistance at 13,900 as demand for tech stocks remains strong. Electric vehicle stocks including Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Tesla are among the leaders in the NASDAQ index today.

A move above the 13,900 level will push NASDAQ towards the next resistance at 14,100. On the support side, a successful test of the 13,700 level will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located at 13,550.

R1:13,900 – R2:14,100 – R3:14,300

S1:13,700 – S2:13,550 – S3:13,400

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 220523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones is losing ground due to the pullback in consumer defensive stocks. At this point, traders prefer AI-related stocks and are worried that consumer goods companies may face slower growth in the upcoming months.

From the technical point of view, Dow Jones remains stuck in the range between the support at 33,000 and the resistance at 34,000. Most likely, Dow Jones will need significant catalysts to move out of this range.

R1:33,500 – R2:33,800 – R3:34,000

S1:33,300 – S2:33,175 – S3:33,000

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.