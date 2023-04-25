NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Retreat As Earnings Disappoint

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 is trying to settle below the support at 4090.

NASDAQ is heading towards the 12,750 level as traders rush out of riskier assets.

Dow Jones is down by almost 1% amid a broad sell-off in equity markets.

SP500

SP500 250423 Daily Chart

SP500 is under strong pressure as traders react to the disappointing earnings reports. Shares of First Republic Bank are down by 42% as the bank’s report showed that it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the quarter. UPS is down by almost 10% as traders are disappointed by the company’s outlook for shipping volumes.

Currently, SP500 is trying to settle below the support at 4090. In case this attempt is successful, SP500 will head towards the next support level, which is located at 4070. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at 4050.

R1:4115 – R2:4150 – R3:4175

S1:4090 – S2:4070 – S3:4050

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 250423 Daily Chart

NASDAQ is heading towards the support at 12,750 as traders rush out of riskier assets. The pullback in Treasury yields did not provide any support to tech stocks as traders focused on recession risks.

In case NASDAQ declines below the 12,750 level, it will move towards the next support at 12,650. A successful test of the support at 12,650 will open the way to the test of the support at 12,500.

R1:12,900 – R2:13,000 – R3:13,140

S1:12,750 – S2:12,650 – S3:12,500

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 250423 Daily Chart

Dow Jones has also found itself under pressure in today’s trading session. The pullback is led by Dow, which is down by almost 5% despite beating analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.

If Dow Jones manages to settle below the support at 33,500, it will head towards the support level at 33,300. A move below this level will push Dow Jones towards the next support at 33,175.

R1:33,700 – R2:33,850 – R3:34,000

S1:33,500 – S2:33,300 – S3:33,175

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.