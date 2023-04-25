NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Retreat As Earnings Disappoint

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- SP500 is trying to settle below the support at 4090.
- NASDAQ is heading towards the 12,750 level as traders rush out of riskier assets.
- Dow Jones is down by almost 1% amid a broad sell-off in equity markets.
SP500
SP500 is under strong pressure as traders react to the disappointing earnings reports. Shares of First Republic Bank are down by 42% as the bank’s report showed that it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the quarter. UPS is down by almost 10% as traders are disappointed by the company’s outlook for shipping volumes.
Currently, SP500 is trying to settle below the support at 4090. In case this attempt is successful, SP500 will head towards the next support level, which is located at 4070. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at 4050.
R1:4115 – R2:4150 – R3:4175
S1:4090 – S2:4070 – S3:4050
NASDAQ
NASDAQ is heading towards the support at 12,750 as traders rush out of riskier assets. The pullback in Treasury yields did not provide any support to tech stocks as traders focused on recession risks.
In case NASDAQ declines below the 12,750 level, it will move towards the next support at 12,650. A successful test of the support at 12,650 will open the way to the test of the support at 12,500.
R1:12,900 – R2:13,000 – R3:13,140
S1:12,750 – S2:12,650 – S3:12,500
Dow Jones
Dow Jones has also found itself under pressure in today’s trading session. The pullback is led by Dow, which is down by almost 5% despite beating analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.
If Dow Jones manages to settle below the support at 33,500, it will head towards the support level at 33,300. A move below this level will push Dow Jones towards the next support at 33,175.
R1:33,700 – R2:33,850 – R3:34,000
S1:33,500 – S2:33,300 – S3:33,175
