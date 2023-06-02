News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Rally As Traders Cheer The Debt Ceiling Deal

June 02, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • SP500 tested new highs near the 4285 level as the debt ceiling deal passed through Senate. 
  • NASDAQ settled above the 14,500 level as appetite for risk increased. 
  • Dow Jones gained 2% as shares of 3M rallied 8%. 

SP500
SP500 020623 Daily Chart

SP500 rallied as U.S. has raised the debt ceiling and avoided a default. The better-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report, which showed that the economy added 339,000 jobs in May, served as an additional positive catalyst for SP500. Traders did not worry about the Unemployment Rate, which moved from 3.4% in April 3.7% in May. Treasury yields rebounded after the recent pullback, which was bearish for the yield-sensitive tech stocks. However, the general market mood was bullish, and SP500 tested new highs.

A move above the resistance at 4285 will push SP500 towards the next resistance level at 4325. In case SP500 climbs above this level, it will head towards the 4360 level.

R1:4285 – R2:4325 – R3:4360

S1:4250 – S2:4215 – S3:4200

NASDAQ
NASDAQ 020623 Daily Chart

NASDAQ has also tested new highs amid a broad rally in the equity markets. Lululemon, which was up by 12% after the strong earnings report, was the biggest gainer in the NASDAQ index today.

If NASDAQ moves above the 14,600 level, it will head towards the resistance at 14,800. A successful test of this level will push NASDAQ towards the 15,000 level.

R1:14,600 – R2:14,800 – R3:15,000

S1:14,450 – R2:14,300 – R3:14,100

Dow Jones
Dow Jones 020623 Daily Chart

Dow Jones gained 2% as 3M rallied 8% amid reports about a $10 billion settlement over forever-chemicals. The stock has been under significant pressure for many months and has a good chance to gain additional momentum if the reports are confirmed.

In case Dow Jones settles above the 33,800 level, it will head towards the next resistance at 34,000. A successful test of this level will push Dow Jones towards the 34,130 level.

R1:33,800 – R2:34,000 – R3:34,130

S1:33,650 – S2:33,500 – S3:33,300

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.