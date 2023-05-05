NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Rally As Banks Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 rallies, boosted by strong U.S. jobs data and the rebound in the shares of regional banks.

NASDAQ moves towards yearly highs as Apple rallies.

Dow Jones tries to settle above the 33,600 level amid a broad rally in the equity markets.

SP500

SP500 050523 Daily Chart

SP500 settled above the 4115 level as traders reacted to the better-than-expected U.S. jobs reports. Non Farm Payrolls report showed that U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, compared to analyst consensus of 180,000. Unemployment Rate decreased from 3.5% in March to 3.4% in April, while analysts expected that it would grow to 3.6%. The strong reports provided traders with a chance to forget about the banking crisis. In addition, shares of the beaten regional banks like Zions Bancorporation, Comerica, and KeyCorp enjoyed a strong rebound in today’s trading session, which was bullish for SP500.

The next resistance for SP500 is located at 4150. A move above this level will push SP500 towards the resistance at 4175. In case SP500 manages to settle above 4175, it will head towards the next resistance at 4200.

R1:4150 – R2:4175 – R3:4200

S1:4115 – S2:4090 – S3:4070

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 050523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ rallied towards recent highs as risk appetite increased. The rebound in Treasury yields did not put any pressure on tech stocks. Today’s rally was led by Apple, which was up by 5% after the company’s sales beat analyst estimates.

In case NASDAQ manages to settle above the 13,250 level, it will head towards the resistance at 13,400. On the support side, a move below 13,140 will push NASDAQ towards the support level at 13,000.

R1:13,250 – R2:13,400 – R3:13,550

S1:13,140 – S2:13,000 – S3:12,900

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 050523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones moved towards the 33,600 level amid a broad rally in the equity markets. Apple, Disney, and Chevron were the best performers in the Dow Jones index. Today’s rally was extremely broad, and Intel was the only loser among Dow Jones components.

A move above the 33,700 level will push Dow Jones towards the resistance at 33,850. If Dow Jones manages to settle above 33,850, it will head towards the next resistance at 34,000.

R1:33,700 – R2:33,850 – R3:34,000

S1:33,500 – S2:33,300 – S3:33,175

