NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Pull Back As Traders Bet On A More Hawkish Fed

SP500 settled below the 4200 level as traders focused on the strong job market data.

NASDAQ moved lower amid profit-taking.

Dow Jones remained under pressure despite the strong performance of the Intel stock.

SP500 310523 Daily Chart

SP500 pulled back as traders reacted to the better-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings report, which could lead to a more hawkish Fed. Traders also stay focused on the debt ceiling vote. Interestingly, Treasury yields continued to move lower despite the job market data. Bond traders bet that the U.S. will successfully raise the debt ceiling, which is bearish for yields. Falling Treasury yields did not provide any material support to stocks today, and it looks that SP500 will need additional catalysts to climb back above the 4200 level.

If SP500 moves above 4200, it will head towards the next resistance at 4215. On the support side, a move below the 4175 level will open the way to the test of the next support at 4150.

R1:4200 – R2:4215 – R3:4250

S1:4175 – S2:4150 – S3:4115

NASDAQ 310523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ moved lower as traders continued to take profits near yearly highs. The pullback is not strong as the market sentiment in the tech stock segment remains bullish.

In case NASDAQ settles back above the 14,450 level, it will head towards the next resistance at 14,600. On the support side, a successful test of the 14,300 level will push NASDAQ towards the resistance at 14,100.

R1:14,450 – R2:14,600 – R3:14,800

S1:14,300 – S2:14,100 – S3:13,900

Dow Jones 310523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones managed to rebound from session lows thanks to the strong performance of the Intel stock, which gained 7% in today’s trading session. Traders stay focused on AI-related companies, which is bullish for Intel and other semiconductor stocks.

If Dow Jones climbs above the 33,000 level, it will head towards the resistance at 33,175. A move above 33,175 will push Dow Jones towards the next resistance at 33,300.

R1:33,000 – R2:31,175 – R3:33,300

S1:32,800 – S2:32,600 – S3:32,400

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

