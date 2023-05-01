NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Move Higher As JPMorgan Acquires First Republic

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 moved above the 4175 level as traders shrugged off banking crisis worries.

NASDAQ index moved above the 13,250 level.

Dow Jones settled above 34,000 thanks to the strong performance of JPMorgan stock.

SP500

SP500 010523 Daily Chart

SP500 moved above the 4175 level as traders shrugged off worries about the continuation of the banking crisis in the U.S. First Republic Bank was taken into receivership by FDIC. JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $10.6 billion to FDIC to acquire First Republic Bank. Shares of regional banks have found themselves under pressure today, but SP500 moved higher as traders focused on the better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI report.

The nearest resistance level for SP500 is located at 4200. In case SP500 settles above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 4215. A successful test of the resistance at 4215 will push SP500 towards the next resistance at 4260.

R1:4200 – R2:4215 – R3:4260

S1:4175 – S2:4150 – S3:4115

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 010523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ tested yearly highs amid rising demand for tech stocks. The strong rebound in Treasury yields did not put any pressure on NASDAQ in today’s trading session. NVIDIA was the biggest gainer in the NASDAQ index as traders remained bullish on AI-related stocks.

In case NASDAQ settles above the 13,400 level, it will move towards the next resistance at 13,550. On the support side, a move below 13,250 will push NASDAQ towards the support at 13,140.

R1:13,400 – R2:13,550 – R3:13,730

S1:13,250 – S2:13,140 – S3:13,000

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 010523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones moved towards new highs as JPMorgan shares gained 2%. Traders believe that JPMorgan got a good deal with the acquisition of First Republic Bank.

Dow Jones needs to settle above the resistance at 34,200 to have a chance to gain additional upside momentum. If Dow Jones moves above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 34,350. On the support side, a move below 34,000 will push Dow Jones towards the support at 33,850.

R1:34,200 – R2:34,350 – R3:34,500

S1:34,000 – S2:33,850 – S3:33,700

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.