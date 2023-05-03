NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Gain Ground As Traders Bet On A Less Hawkish Fed

FXEmpire.com -

SP500 settled above the 4115 level ahead of the Fed decision.

NASDAQ gained ground as Treasury yields pulled back.

Dow Jones managed to settle above 33,700.

SP500

SP500 030523 Daily Chart

SP500 is moving higher ahead of the Fed decision, which will be released soon. Traders ignore the banking crisis as they believe that Fed’s commentary would be more dovish than previously expected, which will be bullish for stocks. Most market segments are gaining ground in today’s trading session, but energy stocks have found themselves under material pressure amid a strong sell-off in the oil markets.

If SP500 moves above the resistance at 4150, it will head towards the next resistance level at 4175. On the support side, a move below 4115 will push SP500 towards the next resistance at 4090.

R1:4150 – R2:4175 – R3:4200

S1:4115 – S2:4090 – S3:4070

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 030523 Daily Chart

NASDAQ has also moved higher as traders prepared for Fed decision. The pullback in Treasury yields provided additional support to NASDAQ, although it should be noted that traders are somewhat cautious ahead of the Fed decision.

In case NASDAQ settles back above the resistance at 13,140, it will move towards the next resisance level at 13,250. On the support side, a move below 13,140 will push NASDAQ towards the 13,000 level. Traders should be prepared for fast moves after the Fed decision.

R1:13,140 – R2:13,250 – R3:13,400

S1:13,000 – S2:12,900 – S3:12,750

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 030523 Daily Chart

Dow Jones moved above the 33,700 level ahead of the Fed decision. There are no big gainers in the Dow Jones index today as traders are not ready for big moves ahead of the Fed decision.

The next resistance level for Dow Jones is located at 33,850. In case Dow Jones manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 34,000. On the support side, a move below 33,700 will push Dow Jones towards the support at 33,500.

R1:33,850 – R2:34,000 – R3:34,200

S1:33,700 – S2:33,500 – S3:33,300

