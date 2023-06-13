NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Gain Ground As Rally Continues

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

SP500 tested new highs after the release of U.S. inflation reports.

NASDAQ made an attempt to settle above 15,000 as demand for tech stocks remained strong.

Dow Jones tested resistance at 34,250.

SP500

SP500 130623 Daily Chart

SP500 tested new highs as traders reacted to the release of U.S. inflation data. The inflation picture is a bit better than previously expected, although Core Inflation Rate remains stuck above the 5% level. Traders expect that the Fed will leave the interest rate unchanged at tommorow’s meeting and make the last rate hike at the meeting in July. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are moving higher, but stock traders do not worry about rising yields as the market sentiment is extremely bullish. Today’s rally is broad, and all market segments are moving higher.

If SP500 settles above 4360, it will head towards the resistance at 4400. On the support side, the nearest material support level is located at 4325. In case SP500 declines below this level, it will move towards the next support at 4285.

R1:4360 – R2:4400 – R3:4440

S1:4325 – S2:4285 – S3:4250

NASDAQ

NASDAQ 130623 Daily Chart

NASDAQ has also tested new highs in today’s trading session. Demand for tech stocks remains strong as traders bet on the AI boom. EV producers were among the leaders in the NASDAQ index today as Tesla tested multi-month highs.

RSI is in the overbought territory so the risks of a pullback are rising. However, the market sentiment remains bullish, so NASDAQ may continue to move higher despite the high RSI.

R1:15,050 – R2:15,250 – R3:15,500

S1:14,800 – S2:14,600 – S3:14,450

Dow Jones

Dow Jones 130623 Daily Chart

Dow Jones gained ground but did not manage to test yearly highs in today’s trading session.

From the technical point of view, Dow Jones needs to settle above the 34,250 level to have a chance to test the key 34,500 level. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

R1:34,250 – R2:34,500 – R3:34,900

S1:34,130 – S2:34,000 – S3:33,800

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

