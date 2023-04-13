NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Analysis – NASDAQ Soars As PPI Falls

FXEmpire.com -

SP500 climbed back above the 4115 level after the release of PPI reports.

NASDAQ gained strong upside momentum and settled back above the 13,000 level.

Dow Jones rebounded after yesterday’s pullback.

SP500

SP500 gained upside momentum after the release of PPI reports. PPI declined by 0.5% month-over-month in March, while Core PPI decreased by 0.1%. Traders bet that Fed will start cutting rates in the second half of the year. Interestingly, the market believes that the Fed will raise the federal funds rate by 25 bps in May, but these expectations do not put any pressure on stocks as traders stay focused on the longer-term outlook.

SP500 moved back above the 4115 level and is heading towards the resistance at 4150. In case SP500 manages to settle above 4150, it will move towards the next resistance, which is located at 4175. On the support side, the previous resistance at 4115 will serve as the first support level for SP500. A move below this level will push SP500 towards the next support, which is located at 4090.

R1:4150 – R2:4175 – R3:4200

S1:4115 – S2:4090 – S3:4070

NASDAQ

NASDAQ climbed back above the 13,000 level. The yield of 10-year Treasuries moved above the 3.40% level but traders ignored rising yields and focused on the general bullish sentiment.

NASDAQ needs to settle above the 13,140 level to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term. A successful test of this level will push NASDAQ towards the next resistance at 13,250.

R1:13,140 – R2:13,250 – R3:13,400

S1:13,000 – S2:12,900 – S3:12,750

Dow Jones

Dow Jones continues to move higher amid strong demand for the components of the index. Today’s rally is led by Disney and Apple, which are up by roughly 3%.

In case Dow Jones gets above the 34,000 level, it will head towards the resistance at 34,200. A move above the 34,200 level will open the way to the test of the next resistance at 34,350.

R1:34,000 – R2:34,200 – R3:34,350

S1:33,850 – S2:33,700 – S3:33,500

