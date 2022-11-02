Nasdaq Index Fund Performance: October 2022

Download the Report

October proved to be a positive one for the broader markets, with the Nasdaq-100 Index® rising 4.0%, marking the best month for the tech-heavy index since July. On a year-to-date basis, the Nasdaq-100 remains in the red with a loss of 30.1%, putting the index on track for its worst year since 2008 despite the bullish action we saw over the last month. Out of the 100 indexes tracked in this report, 91 finished in positive territory, rising 6.4% on average. The top-performing index was the Dorsey Wright Energy Tech Leaders Index™, up 22.8%! On the other hand, the worst-performing index was the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Tech Leaders Index™, with a loss of 3.4%.

The Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index™ was the best-performing of the Nasdaq Featured Index lineup for October, rising 8.9%, marking a strong reversal from its September performance, where the index fell 7%. Outside the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index, we saw strength from the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index™, which gained 8.7%. Despite posting a gain of 1.7%, the worst performing in the Nasdaq Featured Index lineup was the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index™.

Global Indexes Performance

Performance across the suite of Nasdaq Global Indexes was mostly positive, with seven of the nine indexes finishing in the black. The best-performing was the Nasdaq US Small Cap Index™, up 10.7%, followed by the Nasdaq US Mid-Cap Index™, which gained 8.7%. The Nasdaq Emerging Markets Index™ was hit the hardest in October, losing 3.8%. The Nasdaq ASPA Ex Japan Index™ was the other Nasdaq Global Index to finish in the red, losing 2.8%. Developed markets had a strong October, gaining 7.1%. The performance dispersion between developed and emerging markets was nearly 11% over the last month.

The Nasdaq OMX Nordic lineup of indexes had a relatively strong run in October. The best-performing in the group was the OMX Copenhagen 25™, gaining 9.4% - a strong turnaround when compared to September, where the index fell 12.9%. The OMX Helsinki 25™ was the weakest within the Nasdaq OMX Nordic suite despite a gain of 5.1%.

Tech Suite Indexes Performance

Of the 27 indexes included in the Nasdaq Thematic/Tech suite, 25 finished in positive territory. The strongest performer was the Nasdaq Lux Health Tech Index™, gaining 12.6%. Cybersecurity-related indexes also thrived in October, led by the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index™ with a gain of 7.8%. The only two indexes to fall in October out of the Thematic/Tech suite were the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index™ and the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games & Esports Index™, down 0.9% and 2.9%, respectively.

Dorsey Wright Indexes Performance

Focusing on relative strength leaders gave the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Index lineup a leg up in October, with all but one index in the suite finishing in positive territory. In fact, seven of the momentum-driven indexes finished with double-digit gains in October! The best-performing index was the Dorsey Wright Energy Tech Leaders Index, up 22.8%, outperforming all other 99 indexes covered in this report. On the other hand, the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Tech Leaders Index fell 3.9%, making it the worst-performing in the Dorsey Wright lineup and the worst-performing overall. Basic materials, small-cap, and financials were especially strong throughout October.

Dividend & Income Indexes Performance

Except for the Nasdaq Select Canadian Preferred Share Index™, which fell 0.8%, all indexes in the Nasdaq Dividend and Income suite moved higher in October. The best performing was the Nasdaq US Buyback Achievers Index™, gaining 14.2%, followed by the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers 50 Index™, up 11.2%.

In the Nasdaq Options suite, the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite Index™ was the top performer, gaining 4.4%. The only options-related index to fall last month was the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Gold FLOWS103™, which fell by 1%.

Green Economy Indexes Performance

All indexes in the Nasdaq Green Economy suite moved higher in October, gaining 4.9% on average. The best performing was the Nasdaq OMX Water Index™, up 10.2%, followed by the Nasdaq OMX Global Water Index™, up 7.1%.

Other Assets Indexes Performance

The Nasdaq BulletShares Indexes were mostly positive over the last month. The BS High Yield Corporate Bond 2026 TR™ was the group’s best-performing, gaining 3%, while the worst-performing in the BulletShares lineup was the BS Corporate Bond 2026 TR Index™, with a loss of 0.4%.

Each of the three Nasdaq Crypto indexes tracked in this report rose in October. The Nasdaq Ethereum Index™ gained 16.6%, making it the second-best performing of all 100 indexes tracked in this report. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Bitcoin Index™ was the worst-performing of the Nasdaq Crypto Indexes in the report despite posting a gain of 4.0%.

October Index Funds Performance Summary

October’s positive price action was a welcome sign after a particularly bearish year. The market environment remains to be a rather challenging one against a backdrop of rising rates, record-setting inflation, and ever-changing geopolitical tensions. As we mentioned in September’s report, although the Nasdaq-100 is on track to post its first negative annual return since 2008, we must recognize that we’re in a very different market environment when compared to that of the Great Financial Crisis 14 years ago. Overall, the fundamental backbone of the Nasdaq-100 remains strong, and innovation continues to drive forward despite a slowing global economy as we head into the final two months of 2022.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2022. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.