Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Wavers as Investors Eye Fed’s Next Moves

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

S&P 500 close to January 2022 peak, Nasdaq hits record high

Ascent Industries sells business arm, shares down 7%

Market’s near-term outlook cautiously bullish, eyes on Fed

S&P 500 Eyes Record Close; Market Sentiment Mixed

As we entered the final stretch of 2023’s trading, Wednesday’s session saw stock futures treading water, with traders keeping a sharp eye on the S&P 500 inching towards its all-time high. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures edged down slightly, while the Dow futures shed a mere 7 points. This came on the heels of a bullish run on Wall Street, setting up a potentially strong finish for the year.

Year-End Rally Fuels Solid Gains

Despite Wednesday’s lackluster movement, the broader market trajectory for the year has been robust. The S&P 500 is now flirting with its January 2022 peak, trailing by just 0.5%. The Nasdaq-100, in the meantime, notched a new record high. Year-to-date, the Dow and S&P 500 are tracking for impressive gains of 13% and 24%, respectively, with the Nasdaq Composite outperforming significantly, up by a striking 44%.

Key Economic Data and Fed Policy in Focus

The focus now shifts to incoming economic data from the manufacturing sector and the behavior of U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year yield ticked down slightly, while the 2-year yield remained flat. These movements underscore traders’ considerations around the Fed’s interest rate path and its implications for the markets and the economy. The Fed’s signaling of rate cuts over the next few years, coupled with a mild uptick in November’s personal consumption expenditure price index, paints a cautiously optimistic picture for market players.

Ascent Industries in the Limelight

In corporate circles, Ascent Industries grabbed headlines with its move to divest its carbon steel pipe and tubing business for about $55 million, targeting debt reduction. This move contrasts with the broader market uptrend, with Ascent’s shares down 7% year-to-date, defying the market’s bullish run.

Market Outlook: Cautious Bullishness Amidst Rally

The market is currently riding the tailwinds of the ‘Santa Claus rally’, typically a bullish period. But, seasoned strategists like Scott Wren of Wells Fargo Investment Institute warn of potential over-optimism, particularly if the Fed’s rate cut timeline extends beyond market expectations. With major indices posting significant gains amid these uncertainties, the near-term market outlook is cautiously bullish, hinging on the upcoming economic data and Fed’s policy moves.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq-100 Index

Based on the provided data for the Nasdaq-100 Index, the current market sentiment appears bullish. The current daily price of 17084.25, slightly higher than the previous close of 17083.50, indicates stability with a modest upward trend. Crucially, the index is trading significantly above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, which are 15181.70 and 15922.20, respectively. This positioning above both key moving averages is a strong bullish indicator, suggesting that the current upward trend is robust and likely to persist.

Furthermore, the index is trading well above the main support level of 15717.75, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The absence of identified minor resistance levels near the current price also contributes to this sentiment, as it implies there are no immediate upper barriers hindering further upward movement.

Overall, the technical indicators for the Nasdaq-100 Index—such as its performance relative to moving averages and its position in relation to support levels—point towards a bullish market sentiment, with potential for continued upward movement in the near term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.