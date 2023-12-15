Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Stumbles Slip Post Fed’s Williams’ Cautious Comments

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow fluctuates following Fed’s rate cut speculations.

Treasury yields spike on Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

John Williams tempers market expectations of rate cuts.

Dow Jones Navigates Mixed Signals Amidst Rate Cut Speculations

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, yet it’s poised for a seventh consecutive week of gains. Despite a slight initial dip, the index, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, demonstrates resilience in the face of profit-taking and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The influence of rising Treasury yields is also playing a role in today’s market behavior.

Federal Reserve’s Impact on Market Sentiment

This week’s rally was largely fueled by the Federal Reserve’s acknowledgment of its success in curbing inflation and the hint of three potential interest rate cuts in 2024. This has boosted investor sentiment, further supported by stronger-than-expected November retail sales data and recent cooling inflation readings.

Central Bank’s Stance on Rate Cuts

Despite market optimism, New York Fed President John Williams has tempered expectations regarding immediate rate cuts. His comments highlight the central bank’s focus on ensuring inflation returns to the 2% target, indicating a more cautious approach than what futures markets are currently pricing in.

Treasury Yields Reflecting Monetary Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields have jumped on Friday with the 2-year Treasury yield back to 4.5%, reflecting the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials and adjusting market expectations for monetary policy. The yield movements indicate a shift from earlier declines, which were based on initial anticipation of interest rate cuts. If they continue to rise today, the selling pressure on stocks could escalate throughout the day.

Market Outlook: Expect Volatility

As the market responds to these mixed signals, volatility is expected, especially with the upcoming rebalances of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100. Key stock movements, such as Costco’s rise following strong quarterly results and positive momentum in solar stocks, are also contributing to the market dynamics.

In summary, while the market maintains a generally positive trend, caution and volatility are likely in the short term due to the evolving economic landscape and monetary policy signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index is currently exhibiting bullish market sentiment. Its daily price of 16822.75 sits comfortably above both the 200-day (15035.93) and 50-day (15707.89) moving averages, a clear indicator of upward momentum. This positioning suggests sustained positive sentiment in the market.

Additionally, the current price is above the main support level at 15717.75 and the minor support at 16203.25, further reinforcing bullish tendencies. The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels in the provided data doesn’t hinder this bullish outlook.

The index’s current stance above key moving averages and support levels indicates a continued uptrend in the short term.



