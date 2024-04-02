Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Lower Amid Sector Weakness

Stock Futures Slip Amid Health Insurer Concerns

In Tuesday’s pre-market session, stock futures pointed down, continuing the recent trend of losses. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures indicated a weaker opening, primarily impacted by developments in the health insurance sector.

At 11:15 GMT, Dow futures are trading 39756.00, down 138.00 or -0.35%. The S&P 500 Index is at 5283.50, down 11.75 or -0.22% and the Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 18442.00, down 55.25 or -0.30%.

Health Insurers Under Pressure

A key driver of the decline was a notable drop in health insurance stocks, triggered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ latest Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage rate announcement for 2025. The government’s payment increase to Medicare plans, set at 3.7% year over year, fell short of market expectations, leading to a sell-off in prominent health insurers. Shares of Humana, UnitedHealth, and CVS Health saw significant declines.

Sector Performance and Manufacturing Data Influence

The broader market context includes recent losses in eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, with real estate experiencing the sharpest decline. However, the communication services sector bucked the trend with gains. This mixed sector performance comes amidst signs of resurgence in U.S. manufacturing, as indicated by the latest ISM manufacturing index. This unexpected growth reduces the likelihood of imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, adding another layer of complexity to market sentiments.

Federal Reserve and Economic Data Watch

The Federal Reserve’s current stance remains unchanged, with a cautious approach to interest rate adjustments. Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming economic data releases, including the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and durable orders. The focus later this week will shift to March’s payroll report, which could provide further insights into market direction.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, the market appears poised for cautious trading, with investors weighing the combined impact of the health insurance sector downturn, mixed sector performances, and forthcoming economic data. While valuations are deemed reasonable, the market remains sensitive to any significant surprises in upcoming reports, particularly employment and CPI numbers. This cautious atmosphere suggests a bearish outlook, with a focus on how unfolding events might sway investor sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones

E-mini Dow Jones futures are lower on Tuesday after posting a dramatic closing price reversal top the previous session. A trade through 39709 will confirm the potentially bearish chart pattern, while a move through 39657 will change the short-term trend to down.

The major support is the uptrendng 50-day moving average at 39294. Since the main trend is up, buyers are likely to come in on a test of this trend indicator. If it fails to hold then the intermediate trend will change to down, marking a shift in momentum,.

