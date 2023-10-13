Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Eyes Strong Bank Earnings Amid Market Volatility

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Strong bank earnings uplift market.

Treasury yields decline, boosting sentiment.

Tech and industrials may lead year-end rally.

Market Overview

U.S. stock futures signaled a strong finish for the week, riding the wave of robust bank earnings and a dip in Treasury yields. Dow Jones futures were up 128 points, trading at 33,924, while the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq futures also posted gains ahead of the cash market opening.

Bank Earnings Lead the Way

The financial sector was a strong performer, thanks to optimistic Q3 results from major players. JPMorgan Chase reported higher-than-expected earnings, propelling its shares up by 1.8%. Wells Fargo followed suit with a 3.3% rise in pre-market trading after beating revenue forecasts. Citigroup wasn’t far behind, registering a 3% increase in share price after beating revenue expectations, with a reported $20.14 billion in revenue against the projected $19.31 billion.

Treasury Yields Retreat

As banks surged, Treasury yields took a step back. The 10-year Treasury yield saw an 11 basis point decline to 4.598%, while the 2-year yield dropped nearly 5 basis points to 5.02%. This inverse relationship between yields and prices was accentuated by comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker, who suggested that the Fed could maintain the current interest rate levels for the near future.

External Factors and Sentiment

Investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict potentially impacting global oil supply. However, market analysts believe that the fears might be overblown. Moreover, there’s a prevailing sentiment that companies are likely to exceed earning expectations, particularly in the technology and industrials sectors.

Short-Term Outlook

The short-term market outlook appears bullish. All major indices are set to post weekly gains, despite ending Thursday in the red. The Dow is set to break a three-week losing streak, the S&P 500 aims for its second straight positive week, and the Nasdaq is on track for its third consecutive week of gains. As we head into the weekend, traders should keep an eye on the release of preliminary consumer sentiment data for October, which could serve as a market mover.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq 100 E-mini

The Nasdaq 100 E-mini is currently trading at 15,339.50, above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages of 13,850.58 and 15,178.61, respectively. This suggests a bullish sentiment in the short and long term. The fact that the index is above these key moving averages indicates strong upward momentum.

It should be noted that the current daily price is also slightly higher than the previous close of 15,315.00, which may signify bullish continuation. Therefore, market sentiment for Nasdaq 100 E-mini appears to be bullish at this time.

