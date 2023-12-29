Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Eyeing New Milestones

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

S&P 500 close to new record, up 24.6% this year.

Federal Reserve hints at rate cuts, markets optimistic.

Historical trends suggest bullish outlook for 2024.

Stock Futures Edge Toward Record Milestones

As 2023 draws to a close, stock futures are subtly climbing, hinting at a robust year-end for Wall Street. Key indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq are inching towards significant milestones, reflecting a year marked by substantial gains.

Year-End Rally

The S&P 500, up 24.6%, is on the brink of setting a new record high, emblematic of the year’s powerful rally. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq have recorded 13.8% and 44.2% gains, respectively, with the latter poised for its best annual increase since 2003. This surge is largely attributed to the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence, which propelled stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft, despite broader market challenges.

Federal Reserve and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s potential cessation of rate hikes, coupled with expectations of multiple rate cuts in the upcoming year, has led to a dramatic drop in the 10-year Treasury yield. This shift fuels investor optimism for a ‘soft landing’ of the U.S. economy, avoiding a recession. Markets anticipate the first rate cut in March 2024, though uncertainties about the U.S. economy’s trajectory and the Fed’s actions persist.

Market Sentiment and Forecasts

There’s a broad consensus that the U.S. economy will experience a slowdown in the first half of 2024, but a soft landing is still expected. This optimism is echoed in the bond and equity markets. However, some analysts caution about an overbought market, suggesting potential pullbacks.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

Despite warnings of an overbought market, historical patterns suggest a bullish outlook. Records show that when the S&P 500 hits a new high after a significant gap, it usually heralds positive returns in the following year. Thus, the current trajectory indicates a potential continuation of the upward trend into the next year.

Closing Remarks

As the year concludes, the stock market’s broad rally, encompassing various sectors, projects a positive short-term future. However, traders should remain vigilant of the evolving economic landscape and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is currently exhibiting a bullish tendency. Today’s price at 4833.50 slightly surpasses yesterday’s close of 4832.25, indicating an upward momentum.

This price is significantly above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 4470.44 and 4564.66 respectively, reinforcing the bullish signal.

The current price is well above the main support level of 4494.00 and slightly above the minor support of 4567.50, suggesting strength. Although there’s no specific main resistance level identified, the fact that the price is hovering above key support levels and moving averages points towards a prevailing bullish market sentiment.

