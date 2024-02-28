Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: US Stock Futures Slip as Investors Await GDP Data

Mixed Market Movements

US stock futures are edging lower on Wednesday, signaling caution among investors as they await crucial inflation data set to be released on Thursday, following today’s GDP figures. The market experienced a mixed session yesterday: the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite witnessed marginal gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline. Despite recent highs, caution is advised in ramping up equity investments.

At 13:15 GMT, Dow futures are trading 38897.00, down 119.00 or -0.31%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5071.00, down 19.00 or -0.37% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17933.75, down 87.25 or -0.48%.

Company-Specific Developments

eBay’s stock increased by nearly 5% after announcing a hike in its quarterly dividend and an additional $2 billion allocated for stock buybacks. Conversely, Urban Outfitters reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results, leading to a drop of over 9% in its shares. Meanwhile, First Solar’s shares climbed over 4% in the premarket, following a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded analysts’ expectations, with earnings of $3.25 per share against an estimated $3.13.

Earnings Underperformance

Boston Beer’s shares dropped by 10% premarket after reporting significantly lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company recorded a loss of $1.49 per share, which starkly contrasted with analysts’ expectations of a 25-cent loss per share. Full-year earnings guidance also fell short of estimates.

Economic Data and Analyst Insights

Investors are closely monitoring upcoming economic data, including wholesale inventories today and, more significantly, the personal consumption expenditure index on Thursday – a key inflation indicator for the Federal Reserve. Wolfe Research notes that economic momentum remains mostly steady, with capital expenditures gaining momentum, consumer momentum fading, and housing firming up.

Market Forecast: Cautiously Optimistic

In the short term, investors are advised to enjoy the current positive trend in equities but to remain cautious and wait for a more opportune moment for aggressive investment strategies. The mixed nature of recent earnings reports, coupled with pending economic data, suggests a market environment that favors cautious optimism rather than aggressive pursuit.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures are drifting lower on Wednesday for a fourth straight session. While this is not bearish per se, it does suggest a loss of momentum, following last week’s Nvidia-induced rally to an all-time high.

A trade through 18144.75 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. Meanwhile, growing concerns about an over-valued market indicate that investors may be eyeing the relationship between the current price at 17925.00 and the 50-day moving average at 17354.67.

It all comes down to personal preference. If you like to chase markets then play for the upside breakout, but if you like to buy value then wait for the pullback into the 50-day moving average.

