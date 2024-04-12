Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: US Stock Futures Dip as Banks Report Mixed Earnings

Early Weakness

Stock futures dipped on Friday, reflecting a cautious sentiment as the U.S. corporate earnings season commenced with mixed results from key banks. This shift comes after a robust rebound led by technology stocks, which helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recover from a previous sell-off driven by inflation concerns.

At 12:42 GMT, Dow Futures are trading 38509.00, down 123.00 or -0.32%. S&P 500 Index futures are trading 5221.75, down 21.50 or -0.41% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are at 18385.25, down 99.75 or -0.54%.

Market Movements

The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 1.68% to close at a record high on Thursday, bolstered by significant gains in AI and tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia. The S&P 500 also saw gains, advancing 0.74%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly declined by 0.01%, marking its fourth consecutive day in the red. Overall, the Nasdaq is set to end the week up by 1.2%, while the Dow appears to lag with a 1.1% drop.

Bank Earnings Overview

JPMorgan Chase’s shares fell over 2% as its first-quarter earnings revealed a potential shortfall in net interest income for 2024, below Wall Street expectations. CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted ongoing inflationary pressures as a significant economic burden. Conversely, Citigroup’s stock rose more than 1% after surpassing revenue expectations. Wells Fargo experienced a slight decline despite affirming its net interest income forecast for the year, which did not meet analyst predictions.

Asset Management Performance

BlackRock demonstrated a stronger-than-expected performance, with shares increasing by 2% in pre-market trading. The firm reported first-quarter earnings of $9.81 per share on revenues of $4.73 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. Additionally, BlackRock’s assets under management exceeded forecasts, reaching $10.473 trillion.

Tech Sector’s Role

The technology sector played a pivotal role in the market’s recovery, with significant movements noted in stocks like Apple, which soared 4.3% following reports of upcoming AI-focused product updates. Nvidia also saw a considerable rise, with both companies benefiting from the growing momentum in AI technology applications.

Market Forecast

Looking ahead, the market’s short-term sentiment seems cautiously optimistic, particularly for tech stocks, which continue to benefit from AI-driven enthusiasm. However, the mixed financial sector results and persistent inflation concerns suggest a more measured bullish outlook. Investors should watch for further developments in tech innovations and bank performances to gauge the market’s direction. Investors are asking, is this the start of another leg higher, or a temporary rally in a developing downturn.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures are struggling shortly before the cash market opening, while hovering just above the important 50-day moving average at 18254.76. It is controlling the intermediate-term trend.

Despite 7-days of choppy trading, the market is still within striking distance of its all-time high at 18709.00.

However, this optimism could come to an end quickly if the 50-day MA fails as support.

