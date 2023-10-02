Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: US Markets Struggle Amid Temporary Budget Fix, Rate Fears

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Despite Senate’s last-minute save from a government shutdown, major U.S. stock indices opened unsettled.

Temporary budget resolution fails to quash investor concerns about looming interest rate hikes.

Congressional gridlock over spending continues to weigh on investor sentiment, reversing early futures gains.

Gold and Silver ETFs dip in premarket trading.

US Markets Waver Amid Temporal Budget Relief and Rate Fears

Monday saw the benchmark S&P 500 Index opening on shaky ground despite the Senate averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. The temporary resolution, although welcomed, was not enough to quell investor fears over imminent higher rates and a gridlocked Congress over spending disagreements. This cautionary sentiment reversed early gains in the futures market.

Turbulent End to the Trading Month

The last week was tense for investors as a possible government shutdown loomed, threatening an already fragile economy grappling with the highest interest rates in 15 years. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all closed September with their worst performances this year. Nonetheless, annual gains indicate the year’s initial rally hasn’t been entirely undone.

Mixed Signals in Specific Sectors

Both Gold Miners (GDX) and Silver Miners (SIL) ETFs dipped almost 1% in early premarket trading. Insulet shares, however, soared by 4% premarket on a Jefferies upgrade, owing to the company’s strong fundamentals in diabetes care. Investors also focused on a plethora of other companies like Rivian Automotive and Sphere Entertainment, which showed positive movement in premarket trading.

Upcoming Economic Indicators

Investors are now shifting their gaze towards economic data releases expected this week, including crucial labor market reports and purchasing and construction spending data. These figures could provide new directions for market sentiment and investor strategy.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bearish

Although the government shutdown has been averted temporarily, unresolved legislative issues and high interest rates suggest a cautious bearish outlook. Investors are advised to keep an eye on upcoming economic data for any signs of changing market winds.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

Based on the provided daily chart data for the S&P 500 Index, the market exhibits cautiously bearish sentiment. The current daily price of 4287.98 is slightly above the 200-Day moving average of 4200.79 but below the more reactive 50-Day moving average of 4447.68, indicating mixed momentum.

The 14-Day RSI stands at 33.70, which is in the oversold territory, suggesting that the market could be due for a short-term correction.

While the current price is in close proximity to trend line support at 4292.00 and minor support at 4261.72, it’s well below the main and minor resistance levels, affirming a bearish outlook.

A sustained move under the trend line support should lead to a quick test of the 200-Day Moving Average, which is likely the trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

