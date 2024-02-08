Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Treading Cautiously as Benchmark Toys with 5000 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Mixed trading as S&P 500 approaches 5000.

Strong earnings drive investor confidence.

Fed’s cautious tone influences rate cut expectations.

Mixed Trading and S&P 500 Nearing 5000

Major U.S. stock indexes are grappling with mixed trading as the benchmark S&P 500 flirts with the elusive 5000 level. Investor sentiment remains cautious yet optimistic, influenced by a confluence of factors driving the bullish trend.

At 15:34 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 38664.81, down 12.55 or -0.03%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4993.28, down 1.78 or -0.04% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 is at 15780.94, up 24.30 or +0.15%.

Earnings Season Boosts Market Sentiment

The ongoing earnings season continues to be a focal point for investors, with notable companies such as Disney, Arm, and Ralph Lauren reporting impressive results. Disney’s stock surged over 9% after beating earnings estimates and raising its guidance, while Arm and Ralph Lauren saw significant gains following upbeat profit forecasts.

Robust Jobs Data Impact Treasury Yields

Robust jobs data, highlighted by a drop in jobless claims to 218,000, below expectations, spurred an increase in U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.15%, reflecting optimism about the economy’s resilience.

Fed’s Cautious Stance Affects Rate Cut Expectations

Federal Reserve officials’ comments, particularly from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, tempered expectations for rate cuts in 2024. This cautious stance, echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, weighed on investor sentiment regarding future monetary policy actions.

Market Outlook and Short-Term Forecast

Despite the uncertainties surrounding mixed trading and the S&P 500’s proximity to the 5000 mark, market sentiment remains buoyed by strong earnings performance. With over 77% of S&P 500 companies surpassing earnings expectations, investors anticipate continued bullish momentum.

Looking ahead, the short-term forecast leans bullish, with upcoming earnings reports from Expedia, Affirm Holdings, and Take-Two Interactive expected to provide further support and potentially propel the market higher.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are slightly lower shortly after the opening on Thursday as the cash market struggles to find enough buyers to overcome the psychological 5000 level.

In the meantime, the threat of a near-term correction grows everyday as the gap between the current price at 5011.50 and the 50-day moving average at 4801.50 continues to widen, suggesting a “hot” or overvalued market.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.