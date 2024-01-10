Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Stocks Soar as Treasury Yields Slide

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Tech megacaps boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq near two-week highs.

Communication services stocks hit two-year high, market remains cautious.

Investors adjust for possible Federal Reserve rate cut, focus on banking giants’ earnings.

Tech Stocks and Treasury Yields Influence Market

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have touched near two-week highs, driven by gains in tech megacaps as U.S. Treasury yields decline. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms experienced gains between 0.6% and 2.6%. Similarly, Nvidia saw a 1.1% increase following TSMC’s revenue beat.

At 15:30 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 37604.47, up 79.31 or 0.21%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4766.72, up 10.22 or +0.21% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 14903.78, up 46.07 or +0.31%.

Sectoral Gains Amidst Market Uncertainty

Communication services stocks have risen, hitting a near two-year high and leading sector gains. The market remains cautious, balancing between contrasting economic data and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials. The upcoming consumer and producer inflation reports are highly anticipated for their potential impact on future monetary policy.

Rate Cut Expectations and Earnings Outlook

Investors are adjusting expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, with a current 66% chance predicted for March. The focus is also on upcoming earnings reports from banking giants like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, with forecasts of lower profits due to increasing loan provisions and depositor costs.

Mixed Market Movements

While the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed gains, crypto stocks and certain banks experienced declines. Boeing saw a recovery after recent losses, while DocGo dropped significantly following a short position reveal by Fuzzy Panda Research.

Short-term Forecast: Cautiously Optimistic

The market sentiment leans towards cautious optimism, with a focus on the upcoming CPI report and major earnings releases. These factors, coupled with adjustments in rate cut expectations, will likely guide the market’s short-term direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index currently stands at 4804.25, slightly above the 50-day moving average of 4633.83 and well above the 200-day moving average of 4492.72.

The minor support and resistance both align at 4808.25, making this price a significant pivot for the day’s sentiment.

Given the proximity to the 50-day moving average and the absence of clear trendline cues, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, suggesting potential upside momentum. However, close monitoring of price action around 4808.25 is advised for confirmation.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.