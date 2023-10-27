Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Stocks Rally as Economic Data Steers Market Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Stock Futures Strengthen Following Release of Key Economic Data

As the U.S. markets gear up for the cash market opening, major stock futures indexes are displaying resilience in response to the recently released critical economic data. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed notable strength during the pre-market session after the unveiling of the key inflation, personal spending, and personal income reports.

Futures Market Overview

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are currently trading at 32,881.00, marking a slight increase of 0.02%.

The benchmark S&P 500 Index futures have reached 4,171.25, demonstrating a promising gain of 0.35%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures stand at 14,301.75, exhibiting robust growth of 0.76%.

Key Data Insights

The recently released data includes the personal consumption expenditures reading for September. The pivotal inflation measure showed a 0.3% increase in September, perfectly aligning with economists’ expectations. Year-over-year, it surged by 3.7%, a figure closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as their preferred inflation gauge. Moreover, personal spending exceeded projections, showing a noteworthy increase of 0.7%.

Impact on Treasury Yields

In response to these data releases, U.S. Treasury yields witnessed modest fluctuations. The 10-year Treasury yield registered a 2 basis point increase, reaching 4.866%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield held relatively steady, hovering around 5.04%. Investors are attentively evaluating this data as it may significantly influence the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decisions.

Economic Indicators and Market Sentiment

These data releases come on the heels of a stronger-than-expected GDP reading for the third quarter, as reported by the Commerce Department, reflecting a 4.9% increase. This surpassed the previously estimated 4.7% rise put forth by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. However, the latest weekly initial jobless claims figures suggested a potential cooling in the labor market, adding an element of uncertainty.

Earnings Reports Impact

Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported their third-quarter earnings. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $2.27, slightly missing LSEG estimates of $2.37 per share. Nevertheless, revenue exceeded expectations, standing at $90.76 billion. On the other hand, Chevron reported earnings per share of $3.05, falling well below the LSEG estimate of $3.75 per share. However, revenue of $54.08 billion surpassed expectations. Both companies emphasized their strategic developments and acquisitions in the market.

Tech Stocks Show Resilience

Nasdaq futures, home to many tech-related companies, displayed signs of recovery following recent losses. Amazon contributed significantly to this recovery, with its stock surging by 5% after reporting strong third-quarter results. Similarly, Intel saw a 7% increase in its stock price following its third-quarter results, which exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Market Outlook

Wall Street recently faced a challenging session, with significant declines observed in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, the latter slipping deeper into correction territory.

The Dow also experienced losses, with more than 250 points shaved off. These setbacks have placed the major averages on track for notable weekly losses, with the Dow and S&P 500 down 1% and 2%, respectively, for the week. The Nasdaq has endured a steeper decline, shedding 3% during this period.

Market analysts and experts hold varying views on the equity market’s prospects. While some remain cautious about the potential for further downside rather than a year-end rally, others are more optimistic. As market participants closely monitor economic data and corporate earnings reports, the financial landscape continues to evolve with its unique challenges and opportunities.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index currently stands at 4137.22, below the 200-day moving average of 4239.50 and the 50-day moving average of 4366.59. This suggests a potential bearish sentiment, as it indicates the index is trading below both major moving averages.

However, the current price is above minor support at 4050.56 but below minor resistance at 4197.68.

Given these factors, the market sentiment appears cautiously bearish, but the market remains vulnerable to a near-term reversal due to oversold conditions.

