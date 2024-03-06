Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Stocks Lead Market Rebound Amid Fed Testimony

Federal Reserve’s Impact on Stock Markets

The major U.S. stock indexes witnessed a positive turn on Wednesday, driven by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony and a strong recovery in technology stocks. This upswing contrasts with the consecutive days of decline experienced by the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

At 14:30 GMT, Dow Jones futures are trading 38792.00, up 185.00 or +0.48%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5117.00, up 31.25 or +0.61% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 18093.25, up 163.00 or +0.91%.

Powell’s Testimony and Interest Rate Outlook

Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks for Capitol Hill hinted at a possible reduction in interest rates later in the year. While emphasizing that the central bank isn’t ready for immediate rate cuts, he suggested that the policy rate might have reached its peak in this cycle, indicating a potential future ease in monetary policy.

Economic Data Insights

The ADP report revealed slower-than-expected job growth in February, with the private sector adding 140,000 jobs compared to the predicted 150,000. This data presents a mixed picture of the labor market, showing growth but at a diminishing rate.

Stock Market Movements

Technology stocks saw a notable rebound, with companies like CrowdStrike and Palantir Technologies experiencing significant gains. In contrast, retailers such as Nordstrom and Foot Locker suffered declines due to weak future sales projections, highlighting sectoral volatility in the market.

Comparative Market Analysis

Analysts from UBS drew parallels between the current market conditions and the 1990s bull market, particularly in the tech sector. They noted that today’s market rally, like the one in the late 90s, is driven by a narrow range of tech stocks but grounded in solid business performance rather than speculation.

Short-Term Forecast

The market is exhibiting a bullish sentiment, supported by technological sector recovery and expectations of a softer stance on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. However, caution is advised due to mixed economic signals and varied performance across different sectors. The blend of positive tech performance and the potential for relaxed monetary policy point towards a generally upward market trend, but with considerations for emerging economic variables.

Technical Analysis

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are edging higher on Wednesday, while inside yesterday’s range, suggesting investor indecision and impending volatility.

A trade through 5157.75 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 5060.00 will change the short-term trend to down. This could trigger an acceleration to the downside with the next major target the uptrending 50-day moving average at 4935.00.

