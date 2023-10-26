Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Stocks Enter Correction Zone Ahead of Amazon Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Nasdaq slides into correction territory. Bond yields surge, impacting market resilience. GDP growth beats expectations, offering hope for market rebound.

Stock Markets Open Mixed as Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory

The U.S. stock market opened with mixed sentiment, as the Nasdaq Composite extended its slide into correction territory due to underwhelming earnings reports. Nasdaq-100 futures dipped by 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures saw a 0.2% decline, following its lowest close since May. Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched up by 0.05%.

Earnings Disappointments and Market Reactions

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, reported third-quarter results that surpassed expectations but hinted at advertising softness in the current quarter, leading to a nearly 3% drop in Meta shares. Google-parent Alphabet’s disappointing performance, especially in its Google cloud unit, resulted in a 9.5% decline in its stock. These factors contributed to the Nasdaq Composite’s 2.4% fall, officially placing it in correction territory.

Bond Yields and Market Resilience

The ongoing correction is partly attributed to surging bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield nearing 5%. However, optimism emerged as third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures exceeded expectations, showing a 4.9% annualized growth. If the feared recession fails to materialize and current economic trends persist, the market may rebound as it did in the past.

Market Levels and Earnings Ahead

The S&P 500 slipped below the crucial 4,200 level on Wednesday, marking its first close beneath this threshold since May. Investors are eagerly awaiting major earnings reports, including Amazon’s, which is expected to post earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $134.2 billion.

Analysts anticipate potential challenges for Amazon, particularly in its cloud segment, AWS, along with margin pressures from higher energy prices and seasonal hiring.

Dollar Index and Economic Resilience

The U.S. dollar index reached its highest level in over two weeks, reflecting economic resilience despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation. U.S. GDP’s strong expansion in the third quarter, beating forecasts and showing growth from the previous quarter, further underscores the economy’s robustness.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, market conditions remain uncertain due to earnings volatility and bond yield fluctuations. Investors are closely monitoring earnings reports and economic indicators to gauge the market’s direction.

In conclusion, the U.S. stock market faces a challenging period marked by earnings disappointments and bond yield surges, especially in the tech sector. However, positive GDP figures provide hope for a potential rebound if the economy continues to defy recession predictions. The market’s immediate future hinges on upcoming earnings reports and economic data.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq 100 Index

The current daily price of the Nasdaq 100 Index stands at 14252.40, while the 200-day moving average is at 13913.67, and the 50-day moving average is at 14986.96. This places the current price below the 50-day moving average, indicating a potential short-term bearish sentiment. However, it remains above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a more neutral stance in the longer term.

The current market sentiment for the Nasdaq 100 Index appears cautious, with short-term indicators leaning slightly bearish. The current downside momentum suggests the market is headed into the 200-day moving average line at 13913.67.

