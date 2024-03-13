Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Sector Surge Fuels Optimism

Mixed Pre-Market Trading

FXEmpire.com -

Stock index futures are showing a mixed performance in the pre-market session. The Dow and S&P 500 are edging higher, while the Nasdaq is experiencing a slight downturn.

At 12:25 GMT, Dow futures are trading 39495.00, up 15.00 or +0.04%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5242.00, up 0.75 or +0.01% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 18453.50, down 23.75 or -0.13%.

S&P 500 Sector Analysis

The S&P 500 recently achieved its 17th record close of the year, reflecting a robust market undercurrent. Key sector movements include:

Technology leading the gains with a 2.5% increase

Utilities experiencing a near 1% decline

All sectors are within 10% of their 52-week highs and above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages

Market Drivers

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both rallied over 1% in the last session, buoyed by U.S. inflation data aligning with expectations. Gabriela Santos of JPMorgan Asset Management suggests that the current economic cycle’s end is more likely to be triggered by an unforeseen shock rather than Federal Reserve actions.

Key Stocks in Focus

Nvidia’s shares surged over 7%, a significant recovery, contributing to an 86% year-to-date gain.

Dollar Tree’s shares fell 7% post-earnings release, with plans to close nearly 1,000 stores.

Petco Health & Wellness reported a revenue beat, with shares increasing by 3.5%.

Tesla shares declined by 2% following a downgrade by Wells Fargo.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean saw gains of 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively, after Goldman Sachs initiated buy ratings.

Crypto-related stocks like Microstrategy and Marathon Digital showed positive movements alongside bitcoin’s rise.

GE Healthcare Technologies’ shares dropped 5% after announcing a secondary offering.

Texas Roadhouse shares rose 1.5% following an upgrade by Baird.

Eli Lilly and Amazon announced a partnership, with Eli Lilly’s shares gaining nearly 1%.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the mixed pre-market trading, sector performance, and individual stock movements, the market appears to be cautiously optimistic. The S&P 500’s resilience, coupled with the technology sector’s strong performance, suggests a bullish outlook in the short term. However, the market remains sensitive to corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators, warranting close monitoring.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq-100 Index

Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading lower on Wednesday as traders continue to struggle inside the minor range bounded by 18691.25 to 18138.00.

A trade through 18691.25 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 18138 will change the minor trend to down. If this move is able to generate enough downside momentum, the selling could possibly extend into the uptrending 50-day moving average at 17836.57.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.