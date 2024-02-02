Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech Giants’ Earnings Sway Market Sentiment; NFP on Tap

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Mixed futures as tech giants’ earnings sway market sentiment.

Treasury yields climb, investors await crucial January jobs data.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil’s earnings pivotal after the close.

Early Market Movements

U.S. stock index futures are showing mixed yet predominantly positive trends on Friday, with significant influence from three major tech companies’ earnings reports. This optimism contrasts the initial downturn on Wednesday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments against a March rate cut. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are seeing gains, reflecting a hopeful stance on future rate cuts.

At 10:17 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 38626.00, up 1.00 or +0.00%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4954.25, up 25.75 or +0.52% and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17601.75, up 165.00 or +0.95%.

Tech Giants’ Influence

Meta’s shares soared 15% in extended trading, surpassing expectations and announcing its first quarterly dividend and a $50 billion share buyback program. Amazon also impressed with its fourth-quarter performance, but Apple’s stock dipped due to a sales decline in China.

Treasury Yields and Jobs Report

Ahead of the crucial January jobs report, the 10-year Treasury yield is rising, as did the 2-year Treasury yield. Economists predict the report to reveal an increase in payrolls and a slight uptick in unemployment. This data, along with ADP’s report showing a sharper-than-expected slowdown in private payrolls, will be key in assessing the impact of high interest rates on the economy and labor market.

Anticipated Earnings Reports

Investors await earnings reports from notable companies like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Particularly, Exxon Mobil and Chevron’s reports are anticipated, with Wall Street expecting substantial earnings and revenue figures from these energy giants.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the Fed’s openness to rate cuts later this year, robust earnings reports, and signs of a resilient economy, the market is poised for continued growth. While a March rate cut remains uncertain, the probability of a May cut exists, contributing to a bullish outlook. Overall, the market is likely to see an upward trend, supported by strong economic indicators and earnings growth prospects for 2024.

Techncial Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The intermediate and main trends are up as dictated by the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average, currently at 4770.78 and 4541.47, respectively.

A drive through yesterday’s high at 4693.75 will signal a resumption of the uptrend, putting the benchmark index in a position to post another record weekly close.

Upside momentum has resumed after Wednesday’s sell-off suggested the index was ready to correct back into support, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Although valuation is still a concern due to the widening relationship between the current price at 4955.00 and the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, the threat of a correction appears to be minimal, giving investors’ willingness to buy dips.

