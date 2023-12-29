Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Tech, Fed Policy Shape Optimistic Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street nears annual highs despite Friday’s dip.

Tech surge drives S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq gains.

Fed policy shift influences market outlook for 2024.

Wall Street Edges Close to Yearly Highs Amid Mixed Performances

As the year draws to a close, Wall Street is inching towards wrapping up a successful year despite a slight dip in stock performances on the final trading Friday. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite have experienced minor losses, but this hasn’t overshadowed their overall impressive annual gains.

Sectoral Performance and Key Stock Movements

2023 has been a remarkable year for the S&P 500, up 24.6%, with the Dow and Nasdaq posting gains of 13.8% and 43.5% respectively. The surge in the technology sector, notably in AI, has propelled the S&P 500 close to a record high. Conversely, the defensive utilities sector faced a downturn. Nvidia and Meta Platforms led the pack on the S&P 500, marking significant annual gains.

Federal Reserve’s Influence on Markets

The Federal Reserve’s potential shift in interest rate policy, moving from aggressive hikes to possible cuts next year, has had a substantial impact on the market, particularly on Treasury yields. This policy shift signals a possible easing of the U.S. economy’s trajectory and fuels investor expectations for 2024.

Corporate Highlights

Corporate movements saw varied trends with tech giants like Nvidia and Meta leading gains, while Uber and Lyft experienced declines. The crypto sector, represented by Hut 8, also saw positive movement following legal advancements.

Short-Term Market Outlook

The short-term market outlook remains cautiously optimistic. With the S&P 500 nearing its all-time high and the tech sector’s robust performance, the market sentiment leans bullish. However, investors remain watchful of the Fed’s next moves regarding interest rates, keeping an eye on potential volatility as the new year begins.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, with its current daily price at 4808.75, shows bullish market sentiment. This price is significantly above both the 200-day moving average of 4470.13 and the 50-day moving average of 4564.19, indicating strong upward momentum.

The index is comfortably above the main support level at 4494.00 and also higher than the minor support level at 4562.50. The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels suggests that there are no immediate ceilings to limit the index’s upward potential.

The current positioning above key moving averages and support levels points towards a continuing bullish trend in the market.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.