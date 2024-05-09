Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Subdued Action as Traders Digest Jobless Claims Surge

U.S. Stock Futures Stall Amid Economic Uncertainty

Stock futures remained relatively unchanged Thursday following a mix of new economic data and a slew of disappointing earnings reports, which provided investors with a nuanced view of the potential for changes in Federal Reserve policy. The market’s tepid response reflects broader concerns over economic stability.

At 13:10 GMT, Dow futures are trading 39129.00, down 66.00 or -0.17%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5211.50, down 1.25 or -0.02% and Nasdaq 100 futures are trading 18190.25, up 3.75 or +0.02%.

Weekly Jobless Claims Surge

The latest jobless claims report indicated a spike in unemployment filings, the highest since August 2023, with 231,000 claims for the week ending May 4. This marks a significant increase from the previous count of 209,000 and above the Dow Jones estimate of 214,000. This rise in jobless claims, paired with a downward revision of job openings, suggests a cooling labor market, which could influence the Fed’s interest rate decisions in the coming months.

Earnings Disappointments

Amidst the economic data, several major companies reported earnings that fell short of expectations, impacting stock valuations. Warner Bros Discovery and semiconductor firm Arm reported substantial losses, leading to declines in their stock prices by 4.4% and over 7.5%, respectively. The underperformance in this quarter’s earnings could be indicative of broader economic challenges facing various sectors.

Market’s Mild Reaction

Despite the unsettling job data and earnings misses, the market reaction was muted. Stock market futures dipped slightly while Treasury yields showed mixed results. This subdued response might be attributed to the market digesting the Federal Reserve’s potential policy shift and the current earnings season’s ramifications.

Short-Term Market Outlook

In light of recent developments, investors might brace for increased market volatility. The rising unemployment claims could signal a turning point in the labor market, potentially leading the Fed to adjust its policy stance. However, the mixed earnings reports highlight the uneven recovery across sectors, suggesting that caution remains a prevailing sentiment among investors. The market outlook in the short term appears bearishly tilted, with expectations of more pronounced fluctuations as more economic indicators and earnings reports come to light.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are slightly higher shortly before the cash market opening. Today’s performance hinges upon investor reaction to the 50-day moving average at 5188.50.

A sustained move over 5188.50 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. However, gains could be limited by a slew of highs at 5285.00 to 5300.00.

Crossing to the weakside of the 50-day moving average will signal the return of sellers. This could lead to a test of 5131.50 over the near-term. The short-term trend will change to down if 5037.75 fails to hold.

