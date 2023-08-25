Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stocks Rise as Markets Gear Up for Powell’s Keynote Remarks

Highlights

Investors on edge as Powell preps for Jackson Hole; last year saw cautionary inflation remarks.

Symposium’s focus this year: “structural shifts in global economy” – what will Fed’s stance be?

Analysts predict Powell to avoid a dovish tone, emphasizing watchful inflation monitoring.

Anticipation Ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. stocks showed a promising open as investors eagerly await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit, looking for clues on future interest rate decisions. Last year, Powell used this platform to caution about the challenges in addressing inflation, leading to stock declines. This year, with the symposium focusing on “structural shifts in the global economy”, market participants are keen to understand the Federal Reserve’s stance, especially if interest rates could persist at high levels even if inflation eases.

Market Perspectives on Powell’s Address

Analysts generally don’t foresee Powell adopting a heavily dovish perspective. Instead, it’s predicted he’ll emphasize the continuous monitoring of inflation data and the central bank’s readiness to adapt. The speech follows a series of strong economic indicators, including a decrease in recent jobless claims, signaling sturdy consumer demand and a tightened labor market. This backdrop has somewhat dimmed hopes that the Fed might soon halt its rate-hiking phase.

Speculations and Market Responses

Market speculations vary: while traders’ confidence in a Fed rate hike pause in September has decreased to 80.5%, the chances for a 25-basis-point rate hike in November have climbed from 33% to nearly 42%, as shown by the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. In other market movements, despite these rate considerations, the Nasdaq experienced a 1.3% uplift this week, thanks in part to mega growth stocks’ performance ahead of Nvidia’s recent quarterly report.

Stock Movement Highlights

Nvidia’s shares experienced a slight premarket decline of 0.3%, possibly as traders capitalized on its recent impressive forecast. Other major growth stocks displayed varied movements: Tesla recorded a 0.1% decrease, Microsoft edged up by 0.5%, and Alphabet remained steady. On the downside, Marvell Technology’s shares plunged by 3.8% following a reported decrease in its Q2 revenue, while Hawaiian Electric plummeted by 16.9% amid legal and credit rating challenges.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In light of Powell’s impending speech and the ongoing analysis of economic data, the market sentiment seems cautiously optimistic. However, with potential volatility around such significant events, the current movements across equities might be more of a temporary adjustment rather than a long-term trend.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.