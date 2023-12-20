Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stocks Dip as FedEx Tumbles Overnight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stock futures slightly lower early Wednesday.

FedEx shares drop 9% on earnings miss.

Treasury yields decline as Fed’s rate cuts loom.

Stock Futures Dip Early Wednesday

Stock futures are experiencing a slight dip early Wednesday, following a significant upsurge that concluded 2023 on a high note. The downward shift comes amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions and various economic data releases.

At 09:53 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones futures are trading 37901.00, down 0.08%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4811.50, down 8.75 or -0.18% and tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite futures are trading 16969.00, down 54.00 or -0.32%.

Market Performance

The previous day witnessed a robust performance across major indexes. The S&P 500 edged closer to its record highs from January 2022, gaining 0.59%. The Nasdaq Composite surpassed the 15,000 mark, a first since January 2022, marking a 0.66% increase. The Dow Jones also saw a notable rise, achieving a fresh record high. This positive trend, seen throughout December and the entire year, points towards a promising close for 2023.

FedEx and Economic Indicators

FedEx shares took a hit, dropping 9% post-market, due to a revenue forecast that fell below expectations. This decline could impact market sentiment as traders evaluate its implications. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are showing a slight retreat, reflecting traders’ assessments of the Fed’s potential rate cuts. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note saw a decrease, aligning with the trend of lowering interest rates.

Economic Data and Auctions

The day ahead is packed with economic data, including the U.S. current account for the third quarter, November’s existing home sales, and December’s consumer confidence figures. Additionally, the Treasury will hold auctions for bills and bonds, which could influence market dynamics.

Outlook and Opinions

While the market exhibits strong fundamentals, a cautious approach is advised. The recent enthusiastic response to the Fed’s decisions suggests potential for a short-term pullback. Investors should remain alert to the evolving economic landscape as 2024 approaches, balancing optimism with a prudent analysis of market conditions. Overall, the outlook remains cautiously bullish, but with a keen eye on upcoming economic data and corporate earnings reports.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is currently trading above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

The current daily price of 4813.50, slightly below the previous close of 4820.25, suggests a mild pullback within an overall uptrend. The price is well above the main support level of 4494.00 and the minor support at 4562.50, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

However, this proximity to the previous day’s close also signals caution, as it could reflect a consolidation phase or potential reversal if further downside movement occurs.

The lack of established minor and main resistance levels means there’s room for upward movement, but traders should remain vigilant for signs of trend reversal or continued bullish momentum.

