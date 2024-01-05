Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Stock Futures Dip Ahead of Jobs Report

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Early 2024 sees stock futures and tech stocks decline.

December jobs report pivotal for market sentiment.

Federal Reserve’s rate cut trajectory under scrutiny.

Wall Street’s Cautious Start

Stock futures indicate a cautious opening for Wall Street, with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures all seeing slight declines early Friday. This sentiment comes ahead of a crucial jobs report and reflects the markets’ sluggish entry into January.

Market Trends and Tech Stocks

Recent sessions witnessed consecutive declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with the Dow showing marginal resilience. A significant factor in this trend is the cooling of large-cap tech stocks, including Apple’s downgrade. Investment firms are reevaluating their strategies, considering the current market valuation and future earnings potential.

Jobs Report and Market Impact

The December jobs report, anticipated to show 170,000 new jobs, is the day’s focal point. Markets are hoping for a ‘Goldilocks’ number that balances economic growth with Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. A figure too high or too low could alter the anticipated trajectory of rate cuts.

Fed Policy and Rate Cuts

Currently, the market consensus is that the Fed might begin rate cuts as early as March, aiming for a 1.5 percentage point reduction by the end of 2024. However, recent Fed communications suggest a more cautious approach, and a strong jobs report could delay these cuts.

Economic Indicators and Tech Sector

The tech sector’s lagging performance underscores the market’s sensitivity to interest rates. Investors are weighing the implications of potential rate cuts, balancing the fight against inflation with potential economic softness. The jobs report will also be scrutinized for wage growth and unemployment rate trends, providing a broader picture of the labor market’s health.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, positioned at 4714.00, shows signs of potentially rolling over to the downside. Currently, it trades above the 50-day moving average at 4598.59 and the minor support level at 4562.50. These levels form a critical support cluster, suggesting they may be the next target if the downward trend continues.

The index’s stance above the 200-day moving average at 4482.72 still indicates a general bullish trend, but the proximity to the 50-day moving average and minor support highlights these as key areas to watch. If the index breaks below this support cluster, it could signal a stronger bearish shift in the market sentiment.

