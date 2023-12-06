Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Resilient Futures Ahead of ADP Payrolls Data

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. stock futures resilient in pre-market.

Five-week winning streak points to strong quarter, year-end for indexes.

Mixed stock movements; MongoDB, Box, Dave & Buster’s fluctuate.

Upcoming ADP payrolls, unemployment data to influence investment strategies.

U.S. Stock Market: A Glimpse into the Future

U.S. stock futures are showing resilience in Wednesday’s pre-market session, following consecutive declines in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500. The Dow is up by 0.07% at 36213.00, the S&P 500 has increased by 0.22% to 4585.25, and the Nasdaq Composite is trading higher by 0.37% at 15967.00. Despite recent dips, the current five-week winning streak suggests strong quarterly and yearly finishes for these indexes. However, there are some signs that investors still prefer money markets.

Stock Performance Highlights

Post-market hours saw mixed results. MongoDB’s shares dropped 5% despite beating earnings forecasts, while cloud company Box declined 11% after its earnings fell short. Dave & Buster’s also experienced a 4% decrease in stock value. Conversely, Toll Brothers reported a nearly 2% rise after surpassing expectations. The spotlight is now on Campbell Soup’s upcoming earnings report.

Investor Tendencies: Cash as a Safe Haven

Despite a notable rally in the S&P 500, Bank of America reports a surge in money market fund assets to a record $5.84 trillion. This trend underscores a prevailing investor preference for cash, reflecting a cautious approach in an uncertain market.

2024 Outlook: Preparing for Volatility

Chris Senyek from Wolfe Research projects an 8% drop in the S&P 500 by end-2024, citing the lagged impact of Fed rate hikes. With an expected decrease in corporate pricing power and slower earnings growth, 2024 is anticipated to be a volatile year, influenced by the presidential elections and a complex economic backdrop.

Key Economic Indicators Ahead

In the midst of the Federal Reserve’s blackout period, investors are turning their attention to forthcoming economic indicators to gauge the economy’s direction and refine their investment approaches. Key among these are ADP’s private payrolls and the November unemployment figures, which are anticipated to offer valuable insights into the overall economic health and the effectiveness of recent interest rate adjustments.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones

The E-mini Dow Jones is exhibiting cautiously bullish sentiment in the short term. The current daily price at 36216, slightly above the previous close of 36189, suggests mild positive momentum.

It is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 34080 and 34255 respectively, indicating a potential bullish trend in the intermediate term.

The asset is currently trading near the minor resistance level of 36450, which could act as a pivot point. If it surpasses this level, there might be an acceleration to the upside, affirming a stronger bullish outlook. However, failure to breach this resistance could see the price retracting towards the main support at 34737, potentially shifting the sentiment to bearish.

The proximity to the minor resistance and support levels implies a pivotal moment for the market’s direction in the short term.

