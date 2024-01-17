Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Potential Turnaround Amid March Rate Cut Calls

FXEmpire.com -

Markets decline amid rising bond yields and uncertainty over a March Fed rate cut. December’s robust retail sales data raises doubts about aggressive Fed rate cuts. Earnings season becomes crucial in shaping the market’s performance for 2024.

Fed Rate Policy and Its Impact on Markets Amid Strong Retail Sales

Stocks experienced a decline on Wednesday, a continuation of the previous session’s downturn, as bond yields edged higher. This movement in the bond and stock markets, coupled with the dollar’s behavior, hints at investor skepticism about a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in March.

Despite this, the CME Group’s FedWatch tool indicates a 60% chance of a rate cut, suggesting that traders might be hedging their bets.

At 15:05 GMT, the S&P 500 Index is trading 4732.70, down 33.28 or -0.70%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is at 37298.88, down 62.24 or -0.17% and the Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 14740.43, down 203.91 or -1.36%.

Retail Sales Data and Interest Rates

The December retail sales report, stronger than expected, highlighted the resilience of the consumer and cast doubt on aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Sales increased by 0.6% from November and 0.4% excluding autos, surpassing Dow Jones economists’ forecasts. This robust consumer activity is impacting Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield recently trading at 4.104%, a rise following comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who hinted at a slower pace of monetary policy easing.

Global Economic Outlook and Earnings Results

The market is also digesting global cues, including weaker-than-expected GDP data from China and statements from European Central Bank officials suggesting a cautious approach to rate cuts. Domestically, earnings results are in focus, with Charles Schwab’s stocks falling 6% after its earnings report. This earnings period is critical for setting the tone for 2024, with earnings expected to play a more significant role in market performance this year.

Short-Term Forecast: Ripe for a Turnaround

Considering the strong retail sales data, rising Treasury yields, and mixed global economic signals, the short-term market outlook leans cautiously bearish. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s next steps, balancing strong consumer data against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and upcoming corporate earnings results.

In my opinion, most of the current selling pressure is related to overvalued stocks. The majority, or 60% of the market thinks the Fed will cut in March. That should be enough to hold prices in a range, which may be where we are headed. The current sell-off likely represents the part of the market that got too far ahead of the news. This mix of factors creates a delicate balancing act for investors as they navigate the terrain of market sentiment and economic realities.

With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised by a late session turnaround today.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are lower again on Wednesday, but still hovering near the pivot price resistance at 4808.25. Although trading on the weak side of this pivot, the market is attempting to clawback some of its earlier losses.

With respect to the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, the market is still in a strong uptrend over the medium and longer-term. However, short-term sentiment is showing weakness with the market’s failure to hold above 4808.25.

If selling pressure increases then we can buid a case for a test of the 50-day moving average at 4674.20. Since the main trend is up, buyers are likely to step in on a test of this level.

At this time, the market it testing the resolve of investors. Buy strength on a move back over 4808.25, or play for a break into value at 4674.21.

