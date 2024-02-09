Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Overall Earnings Exceed Expectations, Stocks Rally

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

S&P 500 hits 5,000, symbolizing market strength.

Over 80% of S&P 500 companies surpass estimates.

Treasury yields stable amid economic and Fed evaluations.

Stock Futures Hold Steady

Stock futures remained relatively unchanged Friday morning, following the S&P 500’s historic surge to 5,000. This notable milestone was achieved during Thursday’s intraday trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were static, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures saw modest gains of 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

At 11:17 GMT, Dow futures are trading 38820.00, down 4.00 or -0.01%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5021.50, up 3.75 or +0.07% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17907.25, up 39.00 or +0.22%.

S&P 500’s Historic Climb

The S&P 500 briefly topped the 5,000 mark, reaching a peak of 5,000.40, before settling just below this threshold. This rise represents a significant journey since April 1, 2021, when the index first surpassed 4,000. Factors such as robust earnings, easing inflation, and a resilient economy have contributed to a 4.8% increase in the S&P 500 this year.

Earnings Season Strength

The majority of S&P 500 companies reporting this quarter have exceeded expectations, with an 80.6% beat rate. This performance surpasses the typical 67% rate observed since 1994. However, Pinterest shares dropped 9% post-earnings, reflecting weaker-than-anticipated forecasts and revenues, despite a mitigating announcement of a Google app deal. Conversely, Cloudflare’s shares surged 18% following strong quarterly results and optimistic guidance.

Treasury Yields and Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields were stable as investors considered recent economic data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. The 10-year Treasury yield held at 4.1715%, with the 2-year yield at 4.4651%. The market is digesting the latest jobless claims, which were slightly below expectations, suggesting continued labor market strength. This could influence the Fed’s interest rate decisions, with indications of fewer rate cuts than anticipated.

Anticipated Earnings and Data

Investors are now looking ahead to Pepsi’s earnings report, expected before Friday’s opening bell. Additionally, upcoming economic data, including January’s consumer price index, are keenly awaited.

Market Forecast

Given the resilience shown in earnings and economic indicators, the market outlook is bullish. The S&P 500’s ascent to 5,000, coupled with strong earnings reports, suggests underlying strength.

However, the steady Treasury yields and cautious Fed stance indicate a balanced approach in the short-term. Investors should monitor upcoming economic data, particularly inflation figures, for more directional cues.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is trading higher in the pre-market session, as investors try to build on its successful close over the psychological 5000 barrier.

This level is now minor support. The main support is a swing bottom at 4866.00. A trade through this level will change the main trend to down. This move would likely put the uptrending 50-day moving average at 4809.83 on the radar.

Despite the bullish momentum, there are some concerned about an overpriced market, given the widening distance between the current price at 5023.50 and the 50-day MA at 4809.83.

