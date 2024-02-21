Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Nvidia’s Decline Drives Tech Sector Downturn

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Stock Futures Dip as Tech Sector Faces Valuation Concerns

U.S. stock futures experienced a downward shift early Wednesday, continuing the trend from the previous two days. This decline was primarily driven by a notable drop in Nvidia’s stock, casting a shadow over the tech sector.

At 13:38 GMT, Dow futures are trading 38565.00, down 77.00 or -0.20%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 4976.50, down 15.00 or -0.30% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17501.50, down 105.75 or -0.60%.

Tech Sector Under Scrutiny

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92% during Tuesday’s session, with the S&P 500 and the Dow following suit, dropping 0.6% and 0.17%, respectively. A significant contributor to this downturn was Nvidia, which saw a 4% decline on Tuesday and an additional 1.7% in premarket trading on Wednesday. This slump comes just ahead of the company’s earnings report, raising concerns about its high valuation after a 225% surge over the past year.

Rethinking Tech Investments

The broader tech sector’s overvaluation is now under the microscope. The recent sell-off, particularly in Nvidia and other major tech names, suggests a shift in investor sentiment. This change could indicate the beginning of a more cautious approach to tech investments, questioning the sustainability of high valuations in the long term.

Premarket Movers: Nvidia, SolarEdge, and Teladoc

In premarket trading, Nvidia’s near 2% drop stands out, reflecting investor apprehension before its earnings release. SolarEdge Technologies also saw a significant decline, dropping over 20% following mixed quarterly results. Additionally, Teladoc’s shares plummeted by 20% after reporting lower-than-expected revenue and guidance.

Teladoc and SolarEdge: A Closer Look

Teladoc’s revenue fell short of expectations at $661 million, with the company guiding lower future revenues. Similarly, SolarEdge’s revenue of $316 million missed estimates, although its loss was smaller than expected. Both companies’ performance highlights the challenges within specific tech sectors.

Amazon to Join the Dow

In a significant market update, Amazon is set to replace Walgreens Boots Alliance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average next week. This change, effective February 26, saw Amazon’s shares rise by 1% in premarket trading, while Walgreens’ shares dropped by about 3%.

Market Outlook: Cautious Amid Tech Valuations

As investors await the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes, the market’s focus is on the central bank’s stance on interest rates. However, the immediate concern lies in the tech sector’s high valuations, particularly for giants like Nvidia. The cautious sentiment in premarket trading suggests a bearish outlook in the short term, with a close eye on upcoming earnings reports and Federal Reserve insights for further market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Futures

E-mini Dow Jones futures are edging lower on Wednesday although it’s still within striking distance of its all-time high at 39012.

None-the-less, the blue chip average still has room to the downside with the 50-day moving average at 38046 the nearest downside target.

Tech traders are questioning valuations which means more exposure for the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index tech sector. Although the Dow isn’t “tech-heavy” at this time, it’s like to fall over the near-term if the selling in the other two major indices is to the extreme side.

Furthermore, with Amazon moving into the Dow and Walgreen’s moving out, we foresee more volatility in the blue chip average in the future.

