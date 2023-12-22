Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Nike’s Earnings Jolt Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street futures dip in pre-market session.

Nike’s earnings reveal revenue shortfall, market impact.

Treasury yields fall, signaling caution in markets.

Wall Street’s Pre-Market Movement

In Friday’s pre-market session, Wall Street’s stock futures hinted at a potential downturn, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 all showing decreases. This shift comes after a strong recovery on Thursday, which saw significant gains across major indexes, including a notable 1.7% rise in the Russell 2000.

Nike’s Earnings Stir Market Concerns

Daily Nike, Inc

Nike’s recent earnings report, showing a revenue shortfall and subsequent fiscal outlook downgrade, has raised concerns in the market.

Following this announcement, shares of Nike and associated retailers like Foot Locker experienced declines in after-hours trading.

The company’s plan to reduce costs by $2 billion over three years, coupled with altered revenue growth projections, underscores Nike’s strategic response to the current retail challenges.

Despite posting strong earnings, Nike’s back-to-back quarters of missed revenue, a first since 2016, reflect broader market difficulties, as the company adapts to a changing landscape marked by inflation and shifting consumer spending patterns.

Treasury Yields and Economic Indicators

On the bond market front, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield saw a slight decrease, setting a cautious tone for a shortened trading session ahead of the holidays. Key economic reports, including personal income, consumer spending, and core PCE data, are expected to provide crucial insights into U.S. consumer behavior and inflation trends as the year ends.

Short-term Market Forecast: Cautious Outlook Amid Mixed Signals

While the recent downturn in pre-market stock futures suggests a cautious start, the overall market trend remains positive, as evidenced by the previous session’s strong recovery and the Russell 2000’s ongoing gains.

Nike’s financial struggles and cost-cutting measures, however, cast a shadow of uncertainty, particularly in the retail sector. With key economic reports on the horizon, including the core PCE data, the market is at a crossroads.

The mixed signals from corporate earnings and economic indicators point towards a cautious, if not slightly bearish, short-term outlook as investors and traders weigh the potential impacts of inflation and consumer spending patterns on market dynamics.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones

E-mini Dow Jones Futures are currently trading at 37640, above both the 200-day (34973) and 50-day (35404) moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

The asset is also positioned above the main support level of 35268, but without specified resistance levels, the potential for upward movement appears less constrained. This positioning, coupled with the fact that the current price is significantly higher than both key moving averages, suggests continued bullish market sentiment.

However, the proximity to the minor support at 36450 requires monitoring, as any dip below this level could suggest a shift in market sentiment or the start of a consolidation phase.

