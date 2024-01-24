Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Netflix Fueling Earlier Strength Ahead of AT&T Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Netflix reaches record subscribers, lifting Nasdaq futures.

Upcoming earnings from AT&T, Tesla, IBM set to shape markets.

Treasury yields fall as investors anticipate economic data.

Nasdaq Futures Climb as Netflix Subscriber Count Soars

Stock index futures are trading higher in Wednesday’s pre-market, led by a surge in the Nasdaq 100. This futures contract is experiencing a notable rise following Netflix’s announcement of a record-high subscriber count in the fourth quarter, influencing broader market dynamics.

At 10:28 GMT, blue chip Dow Futures are trading 38133.00, up 44.00 or +0.12%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index Futures are at 4914.75, up 19.75 or +0.40% and tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index Futures are trading 17654.00, up 122.75 or +0.70%.

Netflix Boosts Tech Sector

Netflix’s shares surged by 8.6% after the streaming giant added over 13 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, raising its total to 260.8 million. This achievement surpassed analysts’ revenue estimates and provided a bullish earnings outlook for the current quarter, contributing to a robust performance in the tech sector and fueling optimism in the S&P 500.

After-Hours Stock Movements

While Netflix’s success buoyed market sentiment, Texas Instruments witnessed a 4% drop in shares after issuing lower-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance. This divergence exemplifies the mixed performance within the tech sector, highlighting the impact of individual corporate results on market trends.

Treasury Yields and Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields dipped as investors await crucial economic data, including a preliminary GDP growth figure and the personal consumption expenditures price index. These reports are pivotal for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, which are crucial for market direction in 2024. Upcoming PMI readings and earnings reports from other major companies are also expected to influence market movements.

Earnings on Tap

Traders will be closely monitoring a series of significant earnings reports on Wednesday. Key players such as AT&T and Freeport-McMoRan are slated to release their financial results before the market opens, potentially setting the tone for trading activity. Additionally, post-market close, major companies like Tesla, Las Vegas Sands, and IBM are expected to publish their earnings. These reports are anticipated to provide crucial insights into the corporate financial health and industry trends, potentially influencing investor sentiment and market movements across various sectors.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The immediate outlook for the market is bullish, primarily driven by the tech sector’s strong performances, with Netflix at the forefront. However, the overall market direction will be influenced by forthcoming economic data and central bank rate decisions.

Treasury yield movements and critical economic indicators will be key factors in shaping investor sentiment in the short term. Earnings from AT&T could help determine the early tone on Wednesday with Tesla earnings to impact the makets after the close.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index is trading higher on Wednesay as the tech-driven market continues to pull-away from uptrending moving average support.

The current daily price of 17652.00 is above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at 15496.40 and 16617.08 respectively. This indicates a strong upward trend.

The absence of specified minor and main resistance levels leaves room for potential upside movement.

Overall, the market sentiment leans towards bullish.

